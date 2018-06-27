Vault Names O'Melveny "Best Firm to Work For" and "Best Summer Associate Program" in 2019 Survey

High scores across nearly all the 18 subcategories that contribute to the overall score drove the firm's first-place finish. O'Melveny took #1 for Firm Culture, Quality of Work, Satisfaction, Associate/Partner Relations, Transparency, Hours, and Informal Training. In addition, the firm's summer program drew first-place scores for Career Development and Attorney Interactions. In several other areas—including Pro Bono, Career Outlook, Integration, Formal Training, and Selectivity—the firm scored within the top five of all participating firms.

O'Melveny also ranked #2 for Overall Diversity, moving up from its #3 position last year. Highlights from the firm's strong scores in a number of diversity subcategories include first-place scores for Diversity for Individuals with Disabilities and Diversity for LGBT, second-place score for Diversity for Women, and third-place score for Diversity for Minorities.

"These remarkable Vault survey results reflect an ongoing collaboration among our leadership, talent team, and lawyers to enhance the associate and counsel experience at O'Melveny," said Chair Bradley J. Butwin. "We are delighted that our scores reflect so many of the things that make us proud to be part of O'Melveny—the opportunity to do important work for top clients, serve our communities, and experience a great culture that values collaboration, diversity, and inclusion."

A sampling of comments from O'Melveny attorneys who responded to the survey can be found on the firm's Vault.com profile, which offers law students and lateral associates a window into the firm's history, work, and culture.

A print and online career resource that provides employer ratings and reviews, Vault polls law firm associates and counsel annually to determine the best firms on a variety of measures.

About O'Melveny

It's more than what you do: it's how you do it. Across sectors and borders, in board rooms and courtrooms, we measure our success by yours. And in our interactions, we commit to making your O'Melveny experience as satisfying as the outcomes we help you achieve. Our greatest accomplishment is ensuring that you never have to choose between premier lawyering and exceptional service. So, tell us. What do you want to achieve? Visit us at omm.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vault-names-omelveny-best-firm-to-work-for-and-best-summer-associate-program-in-2019-survey-300673369.html

SOURCE O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Related Links

https://www.omm.com

