Vault Reduces Price for At-Home Saliva COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, a leader in saliva at-home COVID-19 testing, has announced a new price for at-home mail order testing services. The new price for the direct to consumer at-home test is now $119 (reduced from $150) and is a reflection of Vault's mission to make testing more accessible and a testament to its ability to scale the business in a short period of time.

Launched in March 2020 as a digital healthcare company, Vault quickly shifted focus to COVID-19 testing utilizing its expansive technology platform. To date, the Vault platform has helped to facilitate testing across the United States since April and continues during this current surge.

The supervised at-home test facilitated by Vault's platform is a reliable and accurate test option that provides convenience, quick turnaround with results in 48 hours, with all testing conducted by its collaborating laboratories in New Jersey and Minnesota.

"Our goal at Vault is to make sure that every American is able to get a test when needed, without barriers of cost or location. We're excited that we are able to reduce test pricing to make testing more accessible and affordable for those who need results fast," said Jason Feldman, Founder and CEO of Vault Health, Inc. "Through our platform that facilitates a supervised testing program, we can provide a quick, pain-free test for men, women, and children that is accurate and provides fast results safely."

Vault is at the forefront of safely unlocking testing for numerous partners across a variety of categories through supervised at-home and on-site testing programs with top universities, sports leagues, corporations, airlines, and state governments like Hawaii and Minnesota.

To have an at-home saliva test ordered, visit VaultHealth.com/COVID. The test is available for $119, accepted through credit card or HSA and FSA funds.

About Vault Health

Vault Health is a management services organization of physician practices and a performance healthcare technology platform designed to help men through specialized in-home treatments for better health. The Vault Health platform helps men overcome shortcomings in existing healthcare offerings through facilitating extensive education, professional medical evaluation, and personalized treatment. At the onset of COVID-19, Vault Health shifted focus and joined in the effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic to help facilitate testing with an FDA-authorized saliva test for men, women, and children. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com .

