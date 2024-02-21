VAULT RELEASES 2024 RANKINGS OF BEST CONSULTING FIRMS TO WORK FOR IN EMEA AND APAC REGIONS

Rankings derived from a worldwide survey of consultants recognize leading firms in more than 70 categories; Outlook reflects turbulent global economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, the leader in data-driven employer rankings and verified employee reviews, today released its 2024 rankings of the Best Consulting Firms to Work For in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. These rankings recognize the leading firms in more than 70 categories, including the Best Consulting Firms to Work For in EMEA and APAC. For each region, Vault also ranks the Most Prestigious Consulting Firms, Best Consulting Firms by Practice Area, and Best Consulting Firms by Employment Factor.

According to Eric Stutzke, SVP & General Manager of Vault, "Our EMEA and APAC rankings are unique in that they give us a clear snapshot of how consultants in each individual region view their own firms and other firms. These data-driven rankings are based on thousands of survey responses from working consultants in each region. The ranked firms include both global powerhouses with offices around the world and firms that have a more regional focus."

To obtain data for the rankings, Vault distributed a global survey in the fall of 2023. More than 15,000 consulting professionals at all levels from around the world participated. For the EMEA rankings, more than 5,000 consultants in EMEA provided data, while more than 2,000 APAC consultants participated in the survey. Survey respondents rated their firms in several categories, including compensation, culture, diversity, hours, training, work/life balance, and wellness. Consulting professionals were also asked to rate firms in their region, other than their own, in terms of prestige. In addition, Vault collected data from more than 8,000 North American consultants; the North American Consulting Rankings were released on February 7, 2024.

Key findings from Vault's survey of consultants and rankings include:

Bain & Company is the Best Consulting Firm to Work For in EMEA, APAC, and North America. The #1 ranked firm in every region, Bain & Company has offices in 40 countries and recently elected Christophe De Vusser, the former managing partner of its Brussels office, to serve as its next Worldwide Managing Partner (Chief Executive Officer). In all three regions, Bain & Company also secured the #1 rankings in both Formal Training and Informal Training, highlighting its top-notch learning and development programs.

Roland Berger ranks #2 in EMEA and Kearney ranks #2 in APAC. Munich-based Roland Berger took the #2 spot behind Bain & Company in the Best Consulting Firms to Work for in EMEA. Kearney, which has had a presence in the APAC region since 1972 (when the Chicago-based firm opened its Tokyo office), was #2 in the Best Consulting Firms to Work For in APAC.

Smaller, regionally focused firms are also among the Best Consulting Firms to Work For in EMEA and APAC. Archery Strategy Consulting has offices in France and Germany and ranked #10 in EMEA. Shanghai-based Kmind ranked #7 in APAC, while Bangkok-headquartered AWR Lloyd took #10. All three of these firms have under 200 consultants.

Firm culture is the top consideration for consultants in EMEA and APAC when choosing an employer. In both regions, firm culture emerges as the top decision factor.

Consultants in the APAC region gave lower scores for Business Outlook than their peers in other regions. In what was a turbulent year for businesses around the globe, Business Outlook scores fell in every region. The lowest average Business Outlook score was seen in the Asia-Pacific region, where markets have seen high degrees of shakiness and uncertainty.

The Top 10 Consulting Firms to Work For in EMEA for 2024:

1. Bain & Company Europe 6. Strategy&, Part of the PwC Network, Europe 2. Roland Berger Europe 7. Alvarez & Marsal Europe 3. Oliver Wyman Europe 8. Advancy Europe 4. Kearney EMEA 9. EY-Parthenon Europe 5. OC&C Strategy Consultants Europe 10. Archery Strategy Consulting

The Top 10 Consulting Firms to Work For in APAC for 2024:

1. Bain & Company Asia 6. L.E.K. Consulting Asia 2. Kearney Asia-Pacific 7. Kmind 3. Oliver Wyman Asia-Pacific 8. Arthur D. Little Asia 4. Roland Berger Asia 9. Publicis Sapient Asia-Pacific 5. Alvarez & Marsal Asia 10. AWR Lloyd Limited

