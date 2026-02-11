VAULT RELEASES 2026 RANKINGS OF BEST CONSULTING FIRMS TO WORK FOR

Bain & Company is the Best Overall Consulting Firm to Work For in multiple regions

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, the leader in data-driven employer rankings and verified employee reviews, today released its 2026 rankings of the Best Consulting Firms to Work For in the North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. For each region, Vault ranks the Best Overall Consulting Firms to Work For, Most Prestigious Consulting Firms, Best Consulting Firms by Practice Area, and Best Consulting Firms by Employment Factor.

To obtain data for the rankings, Vault distributed a survey in the fall of 2025. More than 10,000 verified consulting professionals at all levels from around the world participated. Survey respondents rated their firms across categories, including culture, compensation, hours, work/life balance, leadership, and innovation. Consulting professionals were also asked to rate firms, excluding their own, based on perceived prestige.

According to Eric Stutzke, SVP & General Manager of Vault, "It's clear from Vault's survey that both generalist and boutique consulting firms continue to attract many motivated professionals who graduated from top undergraduate and graduate programs. Among these professionals, those that are most satisfied with their jobs tend to work for firms that foster positive cultures, provide ample mentorship and learning opportunities, and offer challenging work."

Key findings from Vault's survey of consultants and rankings include:

Bain & Company is the Best Overall Consulting Firm to Work For in North America. Bain & Company edges out last year's top firm, Boston Consulting Group, for the #1 ranking. Bain & Company, which is headquartered in Boston, has offices in 67 cities in 40 countries. The firm has worked with nearly two-thirds of the Global 500. Bain & Company is also the top North American firm for Firm Culture, which consultants in Vault's survey consider to be the most important factor in choosing a firm. Under the firm's staffing model, consultants are assigned to "home offices" and are mostly staffed on engagements with others from their "home office," which means consultants have opportunities to form tight, lasting bonds with peers and mentors.

Bain & Company is also the Best Overall Consulting Firm to Work For in EMEA and APAC. As is the case in North America, Bain & Company stands out from the pack in Firm Culture in EMEA and APAC. The #2 firm in EMEA is Munich-headquartered Roland Berger. In APAC, the #2 firm is Chicago-based Kearney, which has had a presence in the region since 1972.

Boutique firms are small but can offer big benefits for consultants. Vault's rankings also identify the best boutique firms, which focus on a specific industry or area of expertise and are typically smaller than generalist firms. The top boutique firm is ghSMART & Co., which has headquarters in Chicago and specializes in helping CEOs and boards make hiring and leadership decisions. Boutique firms in Vault's survey receive strong reviews for providing challenging work to junior consultants and promoting work-life balance.

The Top 10 Consulting Firms to Work For in North America for 2026:

Bain & Company Boston Consulting Group Analysis Group Putnam Roland Berger Cornerstone Research ghSMART Bates White Economic Consulting Alvarez & Marsal Arthur D. Little

The Top 10 Consulting Firms to Work For in EMEA for 2026:

Bain & Company Roland Berger Oliver Wyman OC&C Strategy Consultants Kearney Arthur D. Little Alvarez & Marsal FTI Consulting NERA Economic Consulting Stax

The Top 10 Consulting Firms to Work For in APAC for 2026:

Bain & Company Kearney Roland Berger Oliver Wyman OC&C Strategy Consultants Arthur D. Little Alvarez & Marsal Kmind Huron Consulting Group Avasant

