Prior to joining Vault, Grant spent six years building trading systems at OptionsCity and later at Vela, after it acquired OptionsCity in 2017. Early in his time at OptionsCity, he developed significant parts of the Optionshop cloud-based trading platform, which later became OptionsCity's City Platform and the Vela Cloud. Later, he was promoted to become the Director of Product Management at OptionsCity, where he played a key role in the development and expansion of the company's trading platforms. Grant holds a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Chicago.

"I'm excited to join the team at Vault," Grant said. "I first met them when Vault was just an idea and a series of spreadsheets. It has been great to watch the team turn that idea into a thriving business and I can't wait to help develop and enhance the technology platforms that Vault needs to continue its growth."

"With Grant at the helm of our technology, there is nothing we won't be able to provide to our clients, securely and best in class," says Vault's CEO, Brian Rice.

About Vault Technologies

Vault is a financial cloud-based software for the dairy industry, offering forward looking financial tools for dairy farms and their partners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vault-technologies-hires-grant-cupps-as-cto-300672478.html

SOURCE Vault Technologies