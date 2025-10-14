Vaulta Continues Expansion of Institutional Offering with Announcement of New Treasury Platform Omnitrove

Helping to connect crypto-native assets with real-world financial infrastructure, Omnitrove will offer a unified interface with AI tools and real-time forecasting for a variety of digital asset applications and use cases

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaulta, a scalable operating system that powers Web3 Banking with fast, low-cost transactions and seamless blockchain connectivity, today announced the upcoming launch of its new digital asset treasury solution Omnitrove, a next-generation platform that unifies fragmented digital asset operations into a single intelligent, compliant, and intuitive management system. Omnitrove will allow organizations to easily manage complex treasuries, including digital asset diversification, cryptowallet management or global foundations management for hybrid portfolios, and is intended to act as a central hub for any organization that keeps digital assets on its balance sheet.

As part of its broader Web3 Banking OS, Omnitrove will include several enterprise-grade features for financial organizations, including multi-party approvals and custom workflows to ensure that no single individual can move funds unilaterally. In the future the platform will allow users to employ real-time treasury forecasting and execution, allowing for fast and actionable decision making, as well as AI-powered treasury intelligence, unlocking tailored insights for asset managers and complex treasury applications.

"We believe that the financial infrastructure of tomorrow has to bring the same security and ease-of-use seen with enterprise-level solutions offered in traditional finance today," said Yves La Rose, Founder and CEO of Vaulta Foundation. "As the digital asset market surpasses $4 trillion and continues to expand, most finance teams are still managing operations through manual spreadsheets; limiting scale, visibility, and risk oversight. Omnitrove is built to change that, unifying fragmented operations and helping institutions maintain stronger financial health."

At launch, Vaulta's treasury application will integrate seamlessly with Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Vaulta ($A), Solana ($SOL), Avalanche ($AVAX), Base, Arbitrum ($ARB), Polygon ($POL), Optimism ($OP), HyperEVM ($HYPE) and many additional blockchain networks unlocking millions of tokens, alongside major centralized exchanges, including Coinbase, Bybit, Binance, OKX, and Kraken. Omnitrove will also directly connect with supported bank accounts and plans to work out-of-the box with several professional accounting and HR platforms like QuickBooks, Gusto and NetSuite.

Omnitrove will provide additional utility for the Vaulta token ($A), and will create buying demand through rebates and other incentives. Future AI integrations are also planned for the treasury platform, which will be included in the upcoming roadmap.

Bringing all digital assets together under a single unified dashboard, Omnitrove will also include key optimizations for idle assets and offer intuitive recommendations to rebalance assets across both fiat and crypto rails.

The application is expected to launch to the general public by the start of next year.

For more information on Omnitrove, please visit: https://omnitrove.com/signup

About Vaulta

Vaulta is a highly scalable, high-performance Banking Operating System designed to empower developers and enterprises with unmatched speed, reliability, and flexibility. As a gateway to the Bitcoin ecosystem and a pioneer in decentralized data management through RAM markets, Vaulta is redefining financial infrastructure by bridging Web3 banking with institutional-grade performance. Built on a dynamic and flexible infrastructure, Vaulta enables customizable virtual environments, like Vaulta EVM and exSat, to deliver full data availability and seamless inter-blockchain communication. With zero downtime, instant finality, and one of the lowest transaction costs in the market, Vaulta will unlock the next financial frontier - Web3 Banking.

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Vaulta