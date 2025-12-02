Vaulted Deep Named "Best in Business" By Inc. Magazine for Scaling Critical Waste Infrastructure while Delivering Carbon Removal

The recognition follows a period of significant commercial growth, expanding infrastructure, and measurable environmental and economic impact

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaulted Deep has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list for scaling the first commercial infrastructure for simultaneously managing organic waste while delivering permanent carbon removal. The recognition in the Best Startups category follows a year of growth across Vaulted's operations, infrastructure, and commercial traction. In 2025, Vaulted expanded its operating capacity, delivered more than 23,000 tonnes of verified CO₂ removal, and secured long-term agreements with Microsoft and Google.

Vaulted Deep is a waste management company that takes excess organic waste that can't be safely reused and permanently stores it underground, delivering durable carbon removal. Using proven subsurface injection technology from the oil and gas industry, the company places these wastes into stable geologic formations deep underground, stopping the release of greenhouse gases, locking away contaminants, and protecting nearby land, air, and water for communities.

Why This Matters

Across the U.S., municipalities, agriculture operators, and industrial facilities face growing volumes of organic waste that lack safe long-term disposal pathways, including excess manure, crop residues, biosolids, and paper sludge.

These materials drive greenhouse gas emissions and carry contaminants into local land, air, and waterways when landfilled, incinerated, or applied to land.

Vaulted Deep is operating the country's first commercial infrastructure designed to permanently dispose of these hard-to-manage materials while delivering durable, verifiable carbon removal and tangible community benefits.

Measurable Environmental and Commercial Momentum

Vaulted's commercial operations and environmental impact accelerated significantly in 2025:

Tripled waste processing capacity at its expanded Great Plains Facility in Hutchinson, Kansas—now the largest carbon removal facility in the world.

Delivered more than 23,000 tonnes of verified CO₂ removal in 2025, a 183% increase from 2024 to 2025.

in 2025, a 183% increase from 2024 to 2025. Grew long-term contracted carbon removal volumes more than 3,000%, including a 4.9 million tonne agreement with Microsoft and a 50,000 tonne commitment from Google.

Together, these achievements show increasing demand for secure waste disposal pathways that benefit the climate and local communities.

Expanding National Infrastructure

Vaulted is advancing additional facilities in California, Colorado, and other regions across the U.S. The new sites represent millions of tonnes of potential future removal capacity and a necessary new disposal pathway for challenging organic waste. The company will continue to expand its geologic waste management infrastructure, advance methane quantification work, and grow partnerships with municipalities, industrial operators, and climate buyers.

These milestones demonstrate Vaulted's growing operating capacity and expanding national reach. Vaulted Deep now operates the country's first commercial infrastructure to turn hard-to-manage organic waste into permanent carbon removal and support communities at meaningful scale.

About Vaulted Deep

Vaulted Deep is a waste management company that turns unusable organic waste—from agriculture, paper, wastewater, and more—into permanent carbon removal by storing it deep underground with proven subsurface injection technology. This solution removes carbon from the atmosphere, prevents methane emissions, and keeps contaminants out of local land, air, and water—creating tangible benefits for both climate and communities. With commercial sites already operating, Vaulted is setting a new standard for waste management and climate infrastructure.

