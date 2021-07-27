Vault/Firsthand Launches Virtual Career Fair by Connecting Women with STEM Careers

"The STEM career fair is in keeping with our mission to democratize careers for the full spectrum of students." Tweet this

Women in STEM Can Connect with Industry Leaders

The Vault/Firsthand Career Engagement Platform offers a community of employers, experts, and alumni who can help mold a bespoke approach to a student's career, connecting the dots between education, career goals, and the steps necessary to achieve them. Students who are interested in authentic, meaningful opportunities to connect with companies committed to hiring women and providing fulfilling careers should register early for the chance at preselection and personal interviews.

If not selected, students may still drop resumes at employer booths and will enjoy panel participant sessions, keynote speakers, reviewing employer booths, resume building sessions, and other professional development opportunities.

Featured Speaker, Maya Ajmera

All attendees can take part in the featured Fireside Chat with Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Publisher of its award-winning magazine, Science News . Founded in 1921, the Society works to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement and is best known for its world-class science competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, and Broadcom MASTERS.

Maya is the recipient of the 2020 National Science Board Public Service Award , recognized for her tremendous contribution to increasing the public's understanding of science and engineering. Maya is also a recipient of the Henry Crown Fellowship at the Aspen Institute, the Echoing Green Fellowship, the William C. Friday Fellowship for Human Relations, and the Rotary International Graduate Fellowship.

Reach, Connect, and Recruit Women in STEM

Event sponsors will have the unique opportunity to reach Vault's network of more than 600 universities and 8M users. This kickoff event will help employers diversify their candidate pools while benefiting from personalized branding features, live message boards, and the ability to preselect candidates. All attendees gain access to the event resume database and complete reporting and analytics from all events.

Virtual Fairs for Building Recruitment Pipelines, 2021–2022 schedule

Diversity and Inclusion in Accounting

Diversity and Inclusion in Internships

Diversity and Inclusion in Law

Boutique Consulting

More Fairs added continuously

For more information about the Women in Stem Virtual Career Fair:

For student registration, visit the Career Fair Platform

For employer information, visit Employer Registration

About Vault / Firsthand

Headquartered in New York, NY, Vault , an Infobase Company , provides in-depth career intelligence for job seekers entering a new profession or advancing in their career. Informed candidates and professionals research, prepare, and connect with the information, tools, and companies they need to continuously advance throughout their lives. Since 1996, Vault has launched careers and elevated professionals into positions of success. In January of 2021, Vault acquired the Firsthand Career Engagement Platform. Utilize Vault/Firsthand intelligence and build relationships with employers through the Vault/Firsthand platform.

