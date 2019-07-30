Vault's 2020 Best Summer Associate Programs Survey Ranks TK Among Top Six Firms

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP has been recognized among the top 10 law firms in Vault's 2020 Best Summer Associate Programs, ranking sixth nationally. Thompson & Knight ranks first in the Attorney Interactions category, which is based on associates' scores for meaningful interactions with firm attorneys and whether they felt valued as members of the team. The Firm also ranked third in Social Experiences and 14th in Career Development.

"TK's Summer Associate Program is our principal source for hiring new Associates," said Jessica Hammons, Thompson & Knight's Hiring Partner. "Our goal is to make a remarkable and lasting impression on our Summer Associates, and receiving a number one ranking for Attorney Interactions confirms that we have been successful in doing so."

In addition to our ranking among the Best Summer Associate Programs, the Firm ranks 12th nationally among the Best Law Firms to Work For. Thompson & Knight ranks third in Career Outlook; fourth in Satisfaction; and sixth in both Integration of Laterals and Clerks and Informal Training, Mentoring and Sponsorship. The survey distinguishes Thompson & Knight for "invest[ing] in the associates" while offering a "collegial culture" and "great work-life balance."

"Creating a positive work environment is crucial to the success of our Firm and our attorneys, and we are proud to once again be listed among the Best Law Firms to Work For," said Mark M. Sloan, Thompson & Knight's Managing Partner. "We particularly value our Associates and focus on their early integration, career development, and satisfaction, so to be recognized by Vault for our efforts is extremely gratifying."

Rankings are derived from Vault's online survey and assessments of law firm associates, in which nearly 20,000 associates rated and commented on various aspects of their work life. Vault's Best Summer Associate Program and Best Law Firm to Work For are compiled through formulas that weigh multiple subcategories. The Best Summer Associate Program categories include: Attorney Interactions, Career Development, and Social Experiences. The Best Law Firm to Work For categories include: Overall Satisfaction, Firm Culture, Hours, Quality of Work, Compensation, Business Outlook, Career Outlook, Associate/Partner Relations, Leadership Transparency, Informal and Formal Training, Pro Bono, and Overall Diversity. For more information, please click here.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Natural Resources Law (2018) and in Oil & Gas Law (2011-2013, 2015, 2017) in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.

For additional information:

Becky Jackson

Chief Client Services Officer

214.969.1478 | Becky.Jackson@tklaw.com

SOURCE Thompson & Knight LLP

Related Links

http://www.tklaw.com

