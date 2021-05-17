Vaunt Announces Three Year Partnership with FIBA to Host First-Ever FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Miami

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaunt Inc. (Vaunt), a sports and entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company, today announced its three-year partnership with FIBA to host the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Miami, Florida. Inclusive in this historic partnership, Vaunt will hold the exclusive sports betting and media rights to the 3x3 AmeriCup in the Americas. This will mark the first time in 3x3 history that the event will be held in Miami. The best 3x3 national men and women basketball teams from countries in North, Central, and South America, will get a chance to compete for continental supremacy November 12-14, 2021. Starting with the Tokyo 2020 Games, 3x3 will be a part of the Olympic Program.

"I became a part of the FIBA family in 2001 through my experience playing with USA Basketball," Vaunt CEO Roger Mason Jr. said. "Now as the co-founder of Vaunt whose goal is to align opportunities at the intersections of sport, technology, content, and competition, my basketball journey has come full circle with this groundbreaking partnership. As a former Miami Heat player, I am excited about bringing the AmeriCup to Miami and the impact we will make for years to come."

"The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup will be a great enabler for us to accelerate growth of the game across our zone," FIBA's office in the Americas Executive Director Carlos Alves said. "We're thrilled to bring the 3x3 AmeriCup to Miami, not only because Miami is where we have our regional head office, but more importantly, the city encompasses all the main traits of our game: urban, iconic, vibrant, international and multi-cultural."

The announcement of this partnership is just the start of several experiences, competitions, and initiatives scheduled to roll out throughout the year. With every opportunity, Vaunt is committed to creating premium sports and entertainment projects that prioritize innovation and community. To learn more about Vaunt, including updates around the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, visit www.vaunt.com.

ABOUT VAUNT

Vaunt is a sports and entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company that creates and produces alternative sports competitions and content. Vaunt partners with athletes, artists, and entertainers to develop unique interactive fan experiences that fuse entertainment with technology, social, sports betting, and merchandise including collectibles and non-fungible token (NFTs). From ideation to implementation, Vaunt provides the infrastructure for talent to monetize their passions while cultivating community and building sustainable and scalable brands. Vaunt was founded by former NBA Star and business executive Roger Mason and startup and technology executive Omari Ware.

ABOUT FIBA 3x3

Exciting, urban and innovative, 3x3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide and is considered the world's number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

It was played successfully for the first time in international competition at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore and since then has benefited from the launch of a yearly city-based FIBA 3x3 World Tour and national-team FIBA 3x3 World & Continental Cups. On June 9, 2017, 3x3 was added to the Olympic Program, starting from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Media Contacts:

Ashley Blackwood

The Sports Publicist

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaunt