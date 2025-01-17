vAuto Enhances its ProfitTime GPS and Provision Solutions with Centralized Inventory Management and a New Appraisal Experience to Streamline Dealer Operations

Centralized Inventory Management optimizes vehicle management and maximizes ROI across all locations within a dealer group.

The new appraisal experience helps dealers avoid costly mistakes, acquire vehicles consistently amongst appraisers and ensures transparent offers that build consumer trust and loyalty that drives higher trade capture rates.

vAuto's end-to-end solutions bring data-driven insights to franchise and independent dealers for every vehicle in every situation.

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vAuto, a Cox Automotive, Inc. brand, today announced two new innovative enhancements to its industry-leading solutions, ProfitTime GPS and Provision: Centralized Inventory Management to support dealer group oversight and a new appraisal experience, which help dealers win more trade-ins in a supply constrained used vehicle market. Designed to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and deliver actionable insights for dealerships, Centralized Inventory Management and the new appraisal experience can give dealers a competitive edge in today's dynamic market.

Enterprise Dashboard_Inventory: vAuto delivers real-time insights, all in one place, to empower strategic accountability and monitor performance at every level. vAuto New Appraisal Experience: Ensure consistency and accuracy and increase consumer trust with vAuto’s new appraisal experience.

"vAuto has remained a long-trusted partner for dealers," said Derek Hansen, VP of Inventory Solutions Management at Cox Automotive. "However, with 80% of clients having multiple rooftops, we saw an opportunity to improve our enterprise dealer solutions. By leveraging Cox Automotive's data and expertise, these tools are designed to improve operational efficiency while empowering our clients with actionable insights."

Centralized Inventory Management

vAuto's Centralized Inventory Management solution unlocks greater efficiency, consistency and visibility across all dealership locations. The new tool optimizes vehicle management, enabling dealers to align decisions with enterprise-wide strategies and maximize vehicle ROI across all locations.

Key features include:

Enterprise Transfer Portal: Optimizes every car across all of a dealer's locations with centralized actions. Dealers can quickly identify inventory issues, transfer vehicles where they're needed, and optimize retail potential across all locations.

Optimizes every car across all of a dealer's locations with centralized actions. Dealers can quickly identify inventory issues, transfer vehicles where they're needed, and optimize retail potential across all locations. C-Suite Reporting and Actionable Insights : Delivers a clear, real-time view of performance at both the individual location and group level.

: Delivers a clear, real-time view of performance at both the individual location and group level. Dashboards: Dealers can track performance and drive accountability across their group, keeping everyone aligned on goals and outcomes while improving consistency and transparency across locations.

New Appraisal Experience

It's estimated that there is more than a $1,000 gap between estimated and actual reconditioning costs on 39% of vehicle identification numbers (VINs). (Source: vAuto and Dealertrack data, 2022–2023) vAuto's new appraisal tool addresses this challenge by minimizing costly mistakes, ensuring consistent and transparent offers that build consumer trust, and helping dealers acquire vehicles aligned with their inventory strategy.

Notable features include:

Mobile Capture App: The mobile-friendly capture feature enables dealers to capture high-resolution, 360-degree vehicle images and document damage for seamless handoffs to appraisers, even while on the go.

The mobile-friendly capture feature enables dealers to capture high-resolution, 360-degree vehicle images and document damage for seamless handoffs to appraisers, even while on the go. More Precise Reconditioning Estimation Tools: Calculate each vehicle's unique reconditioning costs using advanced tools that integrate with OBDII to improve accuracy and reduce errors.

Calculate each vehicle's unique reconditioning costs using advanced tools that integrate with OBDII to improve accuracy and reduce errors. Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer: Dealers can now access Kelley Blue Book® Instant Cash Offer branded offer report within their appraisal screen detailing the offer amount and how it was generated. Customers have access to clear, transparent appraisals backed by trusted Kelley Blue Book data to connect the online valuation experience with the on-the-lot valuation process to enhance their trust and confidence in every transaction.

"Vehicle appraisals are critical to profitability. By integrating these advanced tools that minimize inconsistencies, dealerships can increase profitability, ensure more accurate pricing, streamline inventory management, and enhance the overall customer experience," concluded Hansen.

Driving Success with Innovative Solutions

With these cutting-edge enhancements to Provision and ProfitTime GPS, vAuto is reinforcing its commitment to empowering dealerships with the resources they need to increase profitability and stay ahead of the competition. Centralized Inventory Management and Connected Appraisal will be showcased at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, Jan. 23-26, with vAuto experts on site to demonstrate the power behind these solutions. Visit the Cox Village at NADA or request a meeting through the Cox Automotive NADA Hub.

