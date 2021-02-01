vAuto Expands its Inventory Management Capabilities with the launch of Intelligent Promotion

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vAuto with Intelligent Promotion will launch at the Cox Automotive Experience and NADA 2021, expanding upon vAuto's legendary inventory management capabilities with all new functionalities. Intelligent Promotion integrates within vAuto Conquest and Provision to help automate the merchandising of the most marketable attributes of each and every vehicle. Using vAuto live market insights and the Intelligent Promotion tools allows dealerships to create merchandising campaigns for specific groups of vehicles and automatically apply the content as vehicles arrive in their inventory, creating more consumer engagement where the shopping experience begins – online.

vAuto with Intelligent Promotion upends the long-held assumption that due to their uniformity new cars would not equally benefit from the robust and descriptive merchandising that belays used cars' pricing stability. Recent market dynamics and changes in consumer shopping behaviors, have driven dealerships to rethink traditional approaches to running their business, and to marketing new cars. Historically, dealerships have applied consistent inventory management practices across their entire portfolio of inventory. This includes vehicle merchandising where dealers often emphasize a process that creates a standardized digital presence, missing the opportunity to highlight compelling information, such as lease specials or dealer services, that can help them capture market share.

Industry-forerunner vAuto now provides the insights and tools to more efficiently identify local trends and develop enhanced merchandising that tailors the content to the market trends. Armed with a better understanding of the local market, vAuto with Intelligent Promotion enables dealers to formulate a data-driven pricing and merchandising strategy, that improves the appeal of new and used inventory and boosts overall sales performance.

"For years trends showed that merchandising was a 'check the box' requirement. Successful dealerships are adjusting their marketing and merchandising strategy to focus on quality, not just quantity of work done," said Randy Kobat, vice president, Inventory Management Solutions for Cox Automotive. "By combining vAuto's industry-leading market data to power Intelligent Promotion, while also integrating SnapLot 360's stunning visualizations, vAuto clients can easily and effectively create compelling inventory listings and engage a wider audience with transparency and confidence."

vAuto with Intelligent Promotion provides dealerships with the insights and tools to create differentiated merchandising and automatically apply it to the right inventory.

Bulk campaigns make it easy to apply content to multiple vehicles. Inventory filters create rules, so campaigns are applied to the right inventory and Smart Fields automatically insert VIN specific information without editing each listing.

Modern creative tools provide the flexibility to augment VDP image carousels with more information using virtual billboards and image overlays.

Engage shoppers with interactive visuals using 360 media spins. SnapLot 360 is now integrated with vAuto Conquest and Provision and provides a new way to merchandise inventory without the need for an additional inventory management platform.

For more information on vAuto with Intelligent Promotion, visit www.vauto.com/products/conquest/. For information on SnapLot 360, visit www.vauto.com/snaplot360. For information on all of Cox Automotive's 2021 new offerings, visit www.coxautoinc.com/experience.

About vAuto

vAuto® provides innovative technology, tools and business intelligence to thousands of dealerships across the United States and Canada, helping them compete more effectively and increase new/used vehicle sales volumes and profits. Founded in 2005, vAuto revolutionized dealers' used vehicle operations with the groundbreaking Provision® suite of tools. Leveraging The Velocity Method of Management®, pioneered by vAuto founder, Dale Pollak, Provision helped dealers adopt a more transparent- and turn-focused approach to used vehicle acquisition, appraising, pricing and merchandising based on real-time, local market supply-and-demand data. vAuto's solutions also include Conquest, a new vehicle inventory management and pricing system, and Stockwave, which enables dealers to efficiently find and purchase vehicles from leading wholesale sources via a single platform. In 2018, vAuto released the Provision ProfitTime metric and methodology to help dealers maximize inventory turn and gross profit based on the investment value or profit potential of each vehicle. In 2020, the company debuted an all new iRecon solution, integrated with Provision, to help dealers recondition vehicles and get them retail ready faster.

Headquartered near Chicago, Illinois, vAuto is a Cox Automotive™ brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

