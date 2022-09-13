VAVA Baby Monitor Now Instores in Target, Walmart

Baby monitors are an important safety feature that parents rely on to help keep their children safe. The VAVA baby monitor is outfitted with wireless connection and up to four cameras can be connected to a single monitor, and when multiple cameras are connected to the monitor, parents can activate scan view mode. This function will automatically switch between visual input from all the cameras.

Additionally, the VAVA baby monitor has a large 5" HD display, making it easy for parents to monitor for sleep disruptions or other issues. For added peace of mind,, the two-way talk system makes it easy for parents to hear when their child is crying, fussing, or just wants attention.

Get your hands on your own VAVA baby monitor at your local Walmart , Target , or at the VAVA Official Store today.

