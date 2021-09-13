VAVA Introduces VAVA Chroma: World's Most Advanced Triple Laser Projector for Day and Night Home Theater Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VAVA, the award-winning company bringing meaningful innovation to modern lifestyles, announced the development of the VAVA Chroma , an ultra short throw projector boasting triple-laser technology and a sleek new look for an immersive home theater experience.

Unlike traditional projectors, the VAVA Chroma's 2500 lumens of brightness allows you to immerse yourself in your favorite movie, show, or game during broad daylight, without blackout curtains.

The VAVA Chroma includes:

Home Theater Experience : 80''-150" Massive display that brings the movie theater experience to your living room.

: 80''-150" Massive display that brings the movie theater experience to your living room. Triple Laser Light Source : Witness a stunning level of color accuracy made possible by HDR10+ and 3 channel laser technology. Using red, blue, and green laser light sources, the VAVA Chroma delivers striking visuals with 106% Rec.2020 color gamut and virtually no color loss.

: Witness a stunning level of color accuracy made possible by HDR10+ and 3 channel laser technology. Using red, blue, and green laser light sources, the VAVA Chroma delivers striking visuals with 106% Rec.2020 color gamut and virtually no color loss. Stunning Detail, Any Time of Day: VAVAChroma boasts 2500 lumens of brightness you can immerse yourself in your favorite movie, show, or game during broad daylight, even without blackout curtains.

VAVAChroma boasts 2500 lumens of brightness you can immerse yourself in your favorite movie, show, or game during broad daylight, even without blackout curtains. Ultra Short Throw Projection: No more messy wires or obstructed views. Unlike traditional projectors, the VAVA Chroma uses ultra short throw technology and features a 0.233:1 throw rate. Place it just 7.2" from the wall for a stunning 100" projection.

No more messy wires or obstructed views. Unlike traditional projectors, the VAVA Chroma uses ultra short throw technology and features a 0.233:1 throw rate. Place it just 7.2" from the wall for a stunning 100" projection. Impeccable 4K Resolution: Using Texas Instruments' XPR* technology, the VAVA Chroma achieves immaculate detail and true 4K UHD resolution. Enjoy the clarity and precision that comes with 8.3 million distinct pixels.

Using Texas Instruments' XPR* technology, the VAVA Chroma achieves immaculate detail and true UHD resolution. Enjoy the clarity and precision that comes with 8.3 million distinct pixels. Alexa Voice Control: Make your cinematic experience even more seamless by speaking into your remote control. The VAVA Chroma allows you to control your content from the couch with Amazon's Alexa.

Make your cinematic experience even more seamless by speaking into your remote control. The VAVA Chroma allows you to control your content from the couch with Amazon's Alexa. VAVA 120" ALR Screen ( Add-on ) - The engraved toothed grid structure on the Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen's surface filters out up to 92% of the overhead ambient light. It brings vivid colors and crisp images to your home, even during the day. It also supports 160° wide viewing angle and 4K resolution.

Pricing and Availability

The VAVA Chroma is available on Indiegogo for $2,899 (35% OFF from MSRP: $4699) For more information, visit the official VAVA Chroma website.

About VAVA:

Modern lifestyles need meaningful technology. VAVA's passion is helping everyone live smarter through innovative development and technology that empowers daily life. Established in 2015 in Fremont, California, VAVA believes in making life smart and simple. In 2018, they launched their signature product, the 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector, and raised over $2M on Indiegogo. Since then, the VAVA 4K Projector has been the best-selling ultra short throw laser projector in the U.S.

Contact Information

Kenna Lee

734-621-3517

[email protected]

SOURCE VAVA