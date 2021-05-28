VAVA Issues Statement In Response To Epson Lawsuit

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to suppress competition among home theater projection makers, Epson America has filed a lawsuit against VAVA wherein Epson falsely asserts that VAVA's 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector does not perform as advertised. The lawsuit follows several other lawsuits filed by Epson America against competitors who are winning market share from Epson in the home theater projector marketplace.

VAVA 4K Projector and ALR Screen

VAVA believes that Epson's lawsuits are intended to disparage its competitors and mislead consumers into wrongly believing that emerging home theater projector manufacturers such as VAVA make inferior products. Ultimately, the industry suffers as a whole when companies like Epson attempt to eliminate competition in the marketplace by claiming that other manufacturer's products are underperforming their advertised capabilities. Because VAVA's products have been tested by independent testing facilities, each of which have certified that the company's projectors perform as advertised, VAVA is confident that it will prevail once Epson's claims are tested in court.

About VAVA: VAVA's goal is to simplify modern life through exceptional expertise and the highest quality technology. VAVA designs and manufactures a line of cutting--edge and innovative products directed toward improving the lives of its customers. Additional information about VAVA and its award-winning products can be found at www.vava.com .

