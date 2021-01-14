Vave Health Announces Key Hires to Support Continued Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vave Health , maker of innovative wireless ultrasound technology, today announced two additions to its executive team and advisory board to support the company's accelerated growth in the medical imaging market. David Garner , a long-time veteran of point-of-care ultrasound and previous vice president at Butterfly Network, brings more than 22 years of experience to Vave Health, and Terri Bresenham , founder of TruNorth Health Advisors and recognized global healthcare expert, joins as a member of the company's advisory board.

"Vave is at a critical stage of growth, having received FDA clearance in 2019 and spending much of last year optimizing our product for full-volume scale. We're poised for a year of explosive growth and need the best and brightest minds to help us accelerate in the market and amplify our message," said Amin Nikoozadeh, founder and CEO of Vave Health. "David brings a strong track record of commercial success and a deep understanding of disruptive technologies in point-of-care imaging, making him the perfect addition to our growing team."

As chief commercial officer, David will oversee the commercial strategy for Vave Health, including investment and operations, with a specific focus on marketing, sales, customer success, and business development. When asked about his new role, David replied, "Recent years have witnessed a sea change in medical imaging, specifically in low cost, artificial intelligence-driven, portable ultrasound, making imaging accessible to more health care providers, and therefore, more patients. I couldn't be more excited about joining Vave Health to achieve the company's vision of making imaging accessible to all."

David joins Vave Health from Butterfly Network, where he served as vice president of commercial operations, to launch the company's handheld ultrasound device, iQ. David also developed the company's go-to-market strategy and built a best-in-class commercial team. Prior to Butterly Network, David held numerous roles at Philips Healthcare and was an integral part of the company's point-of-care development.

Vave Health has also appointed Terri Bresenham, the former chief innovation officer at GE Healthcare, to its board of advisors. Terri brings more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry and the knowledge of running a successful business, partnership, and development strategies for global groups.

"As Vave Health continues to scale, we must have a strong, trusted group of advisors helping us navigate the market," continued Nikoozadeh. "Having led both GE's ultrasound and molecular imaging businesses, I am confident that Terri's knowledge and guidance will be instrumental in continuing our development, especially as we look to expand into global markets."

"Excellent patient outcomes, reducing treatment costs, and creating new patient-centric access are made possible by Vave Health's enabling 'ultrasound-as-a-service' platform," said Terri. "I'm thrilled to be joining the company's advisory group as it launches its products and services, and look forward to helping the business scale globally and deliver an exceptional customer experience."

ABOUT VAVE HEALTH

Vave Health is committed to enhancing the physician-patient experience through innovative, industry-transforming technologies. Founded by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Health has developed a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care with a mission of making vital health technologies accessible to all. With a full imaging ecosystem, they have created disruptive technologies in ultrasound transducers, image processing, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.vavehealth.com .

