Vave Health Increases Accessibility to Medical Imaging With Wireless Ultrasound Probe

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vave Health , maker of innovative handheld ultrasound technology, is addressing the prohibitive cost of medical imaging by offering clinicians and medical students a portable device to provide enhanced care no matter one's physical location or environmental barriers. With various subscription plans available, Vave Health provides a new model for imaging technology that is making ultrasounds more accessible to providers, patients, and today's rising medical professionals.

Backed by a team of industry leaders and experienced engineers, Vave Health is rapidly growing and is well-positioned to revolutionize the physician-patient experience through innovative, industry-transforming technologies. With the recent appointment of Dr. Renee Dversdal as chief medical officer, the company is also actively recruiting for a satellite office in the Seattle market and sets its sights on 2021 for continued growth. Vave Health is also expanding its Global Health Program in the coming months to provide improved access to ultrasound imaging throughout developing countries in Africa and other remote parts of the world.

Vave Health's unique subscription model is able to provide users with flexible options to fit their needs and offers an industry-first complimentary upgrade to the latest probe every 24 months. Subscription includes the Vave wireless probe with various scanning modes, a battery, charger, and standard warranty. All Vave members can also access on-demand education and advice from Vave's clinician partners.

"With our ultrasound platform-as-a-service model, we're able to offer users uncompromised quality at an accessible price point. We can now provide partners with a platform that evolves with them," said Amin Nikoozadeh, CEO and founder, Vave Health. "Clinicians, health systems, and medical students can now equip themselves to provide enhanced medical care no matter where they are through a unique and all-inclusive service, which provides a wireless probe, access to mentors and free upgrades every 24 months."

Vave Health also recently announced a partnership with Touro University Nevada, addressing the need to provide the next generation of physicians easy access to medical imaging and training. The partnership supplies students at Touro, which is Nevada's largest school of medicine and the state's only school of osteopathic medicine, with a personal wireless Vave Health ultrasound and an ongoing Vave EduPlus Membership.

The Vave ultrasound device was designed with the input of leading health care professionals to create a disruptive technology that is truly affordable and accessible. The cordless device allows users to practice untethered scanning and view clinical images on a smartphone via Vave's mobile application. Vave Health products and services are commercially available to health systems, physicians, and medical schools and students. Vave's products and services are available for use by a licensed healthcare professional. The wireless ultrasound technology can be reserved now on www.vavehealth.com/reserve .

Vave Health will be showcasing its capabilities virtually at the upcoming American College of Emergency Physicians conference, from October 26-28. Visit the virtual booth here: https://acep20.acep.org/live/partner/vave_health

ABOUT VAVE HEALTH

Vave Health is committed to enhancing the physician-patient experience through innovative, industry-transforming technologies. Founded by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Health has developed a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care with a mission of making vital health technologies accessible to all. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.vavehealth.com .

