Vave Health Welcomes Industry Leader Joe Bjorklund as Newest Team Member

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vave Health, a pioneer in portable and wireless ultrasound technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joe Bjorklund as the newest member of our dynamic team. Joe brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the ultrasound and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) industry, further positioning Vave Health as a leader in innovative medical solutions.

Vave Health Probe

Joe Bjorklund joins Vave Health from a distinguished career, most recently as General Manager of Ultrasound at Esaote North America, where he led the ultrasound division and expanded its market presence in the U.S. Prior to Esaote, Joe was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Biim Ultrasound, where he drove significant advancements for niche POCUS applications, making it more accessible and user-friendly. Joe has also held leadership roles at Milestone Medical, Ultrasonix Medical Corporation, and FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., where he developed and executed strategic initiatives and played a key role in multiple successful exits.

"I am excited to join Vave Health and be a part of a company that is at the forefront of transforming medical imaging," said Joe Bjorklund. "My experience in the ultrasound and POCUS industry has shown me the profound impact these technologies can have on patient care. Vave's commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of healthcare align perfectly with my passion for improving patient outcomes through technology. I look forward to contributing to Vave's mission and driving its growth in the market."

Amin Nikoozadeh, CEO and Founder of Vave Health, expressed his excitement about Joe's appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Joe to our team. His extensive experience in the ultrasound and POCUS sectors, along with his strategic acumen, will be invaluable as we drive innovation and broaden our impact in the healthcare industry. Joe's leadership and expertise will propel our mission to make high-quality, portable ultrasound accessible to all healthcare providers."

With the addition of Joe Bjorklund, Vave Health is poised to make significant strides in the medical technology sector. As the company continues to grow and innovate, Joe's leadership will be pivotal in driving the company's vision forward.

About Vave Health Vave Health is dedicated to transforming the accessibility and utility of ultrasound technology. With its innovative wireless ultrasound devices, Vave is revolutionizing the way healthcare professionals diagnose and treat patients, ensuring that high-quality imaging is available anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.vavehealth.com.

