VAXA Awarded Icelandic SDG Partnership Grant 2024 for Food Fortification Program in Tanzania

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Day- VAXA Technologies is proud to be a recipient of the Icelandic SDG Partnership Fund in collaboration with Matís the Icelandic Food Research Institute, and The Bandari Project School in Tanzania.

Micronutrient deficiencies is caused by a lack of vitamins and minerals which are essential for our bodies. The VAXA ACTION Impact Nutrition Program is designed to provide improved nourishment for undernourished communities by fortifying traditional foods lacking in sufficient vitamins and nutrients with VAXA's Icelandic Ultra Spirulina (IUS) mix, a vegan natural ingredient rich in iron, protein, amino acids, and active natural B12, essential to nourish the brain and nervous system.

VAXA Technologies is one of four Icelandic companies to have received a grant from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the World Economic Goals Fund which supports collaborative projects in developing countries.

"It's really gratifying to see how ambitious and diverse the projects that are now receiving funding are. The involvement of the business world and the diverse knowledge that can be found there are important elements in supporting developing countries and increasing their prosperity" - Foreign Minister Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir.

The Bandari Project in Mto wa Mbu, Tanzania, is working to break the cycle of poverty by providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children and women. The students at this school are children from the poorest families and very often the meals they receive at school are their only regular access to food.

The ACTION Impact Nutrition Program has the added benefit of avoiding GHG emissions, particularly methane caused by the beef industry. Carbon credit revenue will be used to continue the program. Companies can support the SDG goals of providing impactful nutrition to those most in need, by making VAXA offsets part of their net-zero decarbonization strategy.

About VAXA

VAXA (www.vaxaimpact.life), a global food & climate tech company has developed a new scientific approach for the sustainable production of microalgae produced at the VAXA Technology facility in Iceland where the carbon-negative production process is supported by the resources provided by the adjacent geothermal plant.

