Vaxart Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart announced that ". . . its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human primate (NHP) challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed, a new national program aiming to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021," as well as that Vaxart is ". . . one of the few companies selected by Operation Warp Speed, and that ours is the only oral vaccine being evaluated."

On July 25, 2020, a New York Times article, "Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine," described how Vaxart's "[c]ompany insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold. And a hedge fund that partly controlled the company walked away with more than $200 million in instant profits."

According to The New York Times, "[s]ome officials at the Department of Health and Human Services have grown concerned about whether companies including Vaxart are trying to inflate their stock prices by exaggerating their roles in Warp Speed, a senior Trump administration official said. The department has relayed those concerns to the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity."

On this news, Vaxart's share price dropped significantly on July 27, 2020, closing at $11.16 per share.

