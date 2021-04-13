VaxAtlas Launches App To Record, Store and Share COVID Vaccination Records

Users can scan CDC paper records, easily retrieve vaccination cards and access a lifetime digital storage solution. Tweet this

VaxAtlas will also soon be launching a Travel Vaccination platform, Influenza vaccination platform and Seasonal and Age-related vaccine management platform. These products will include scheduling, securely storing and maintaining digital vaccination records and notification for future vaccination and preparedness for additional outbreaks or global pandemics.

"Verification will soon be a requirement for travel, work, venues, even schools and every state might have different rules and guidelines. We need one centralized system to ensure vaccinations and certifications are not lost and that personal information is securely stored", said Judi Korzec, VaxAtlas CEO. "It's more important than ever for people to have control over their health information, our system allows users to choose when, where and with whom they share their records".

"With the rapidly evolving landscape around vaccine distribution, it's critical to utilize solutions that make the distribution process as quick and seamless as possible," said Shawn Ellis, managing director of NFP Ventures. "VaxAtlas provides employers a solution for vaccine management for their employees in an easy to use app that offers comprehensive vaccine management, including COVID-19 vaccines. Clients have a timely opportunity to adopt the solution during an unprecedented vaccination effort and establish a long-term resource for tracking and organizing all vaccine records. We're excited to continue providing innovative tools and solutions that support our clients' needs today and into the future."

About VaxAtlas:

VaxAtlas Inc. provides consumers and employers a comprehensive and portable approach to vaccination and testing management. We work with employers, schools, entertainment venues, travel services and consumers to complete "the last mile" of the COVID-19 Vaccination.

