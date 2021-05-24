VaxCare Accelerates Growth with New Senior Hires

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VaxCare today announced the appointment of Steven Sorrells as chief operations officer and Ralph Wuebker, MD, MBA as senior medical director. Both are newly created positions for VaxCare as the company seeks to expand its rapid growth and support for ambulatory care practices nationwide.

VaxCare's service platform connects doctors to all recommended vaccines, so they can improve the health of their patients, and their practices. Their solution removes the up-front costs of vaccines and automates all parts of the management ecosystem — inventory, ordering, recording and billing — into a single touchpoint, all with the aim of reducing the barriers to these life-saving vaccines for physicians and their patients, regardless of circumstance.

Sorrells and Wuebker join as VaxCare focuses on expanding availability of its vaccine management solution, including its COVID-19 Assist and Mobile Hub, to more states across the country.

"Steven and Ralph have deep knowledge of the health care industry and bring extensive experience supporting the full range of players – from manufacturers, payers and health care professionals to patients – to deliver timely access to lifesaving vaccines. We are thrilled to add them to the team as we work to eliminate financial and administrative barriers to vaccination," said VaxCare chief executive officer, Casey DeLoach.

Mr. Sorrells will oversee operations as VaxCare rapidly expands its national footprint and patient-centric solutions. He spent more than 20 years at Pfizer where he held a broad range of senior leadership roles in marketing, market access, sales, account management and strategy across therapeutic areas, including vaccines. Mr. Sorrells' last role at Pfizer was serving as the leader of a global team focused on transforming the way Pfizer engages customers and patients through the health care system. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Richmond and his MBA from Texas Christian University.

"VaxCare's technology solution has a unique capability to deliver population health, improve quality of care and, ultimately, drive better health outcomes across a number of therapeutic areas," said Mr. Sorrells.

Dr. Wuebker previously served as chief medical officer for both United Healthcare Missouri and Optum 360. He is an expert in CMS regulations, medical necessity compliance, utilization review, denials management, program integrity efforts and quality. Dr. Wuebker has been published in many prominent industry trade publications and is active on social media. He earned his medical degree and a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and MBA from the Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

"I joined VaxCare because I was inspired by their mission of increasing the nation's vaccination rates," said Dr. Wuebker. "Purchasing, managing, documenting and billing for vaccines is time-consuming and expensive for practices. VaxCare completely eliminates those problems, enabling patients to receive vaccines and physician offices to run financially sustainable immunizations programs."

Vaccine inventory management and billing are well-documented challenges for medical practices, as a single lost vaccine dose can cost a practice $200. Practices typically lose between 8-15 percent of their bottom line on vaccines and administering nurses spend up to 30 minutes per day on vaccine-related manual work. A number of comprehensive analyses, including the US Vaccines National Strategic Plan, have identified these practice level issues as long-standing barriers to increasing immunization rates across the country.

