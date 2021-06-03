VaxCare Shortlisted for Global Mobile Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VaxCare today announced that its VaxCare Hub and Mobile Hub devices were included in a shortlist of nominees for the 2021 Global Mobile Awards for Outstanding Achievement – Best Innovation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Recovery. These devices were developed on the Google Android Enterprise platform with support from Social Mobile and the application for this award was submitted jointly. Final winners will be announced on June 30 as part of MWC Barcelona.

The pandemic shutdown led to a dramatic drop in patients seeking preventive health care and a significant decrease in immunization rates for CDC-recommended vaccines across all ages.

"With so many patients unwilling or unable to go to the doctor's office, we recognized the urgent need to equip health care professionals with portable tools that would allow them to deliver vaccines to anyone, anywhere with just a few simple steps," said Evan Landis, chief product officer for VaxCare. "We were proud to be able to develop the Mobile Hub in record time and ahead of the 2020 influenza season to help ease the impact of pandemic-related shutdowns on routine healthcare and public health. It is an honor to be recognized for this work."

The devices, powered by VaxCare's proprietary software, manage vaccine inventory and billing with health plans, connect to patient electronic health records and immunization registries and track series completion for all vaccines, including COVID-19. The updated stationary device that sits inside the practice, the Hub, began rolling out to partners at the beginning of 2020. The new Mobile Hub, a tablet-sized device that runs on VaxCare's complimentary cellular network, was released in September 2020.

The pandemic put a spotlight on long-standing barriers to immunization. Vaccine inventory management and billing are well-documented challenges for medical practices, as a single lost vaccine dose can cost a practice $200. Practices typically lose between 8-15 percent of their bottom line on vaccines and administering nurses spend up to 30 minutes per day on vaccine-related manual work.

