VaxRights calls for financial review and open public comments on SB 276

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10, 2019, SB 276- which would give a specially created State position the power to review and deny medical exemptions, went into Suspension in the Appropriations committee due to the high financial cost. Senator Pan has changed these financial projections three times trying to pass this Bill, each time trying to cut costs to justify creating a new position within the State government to oversee Medical exemptions which both the California Medical Board and Department of Public Health already oversee. VaxRights, an initiative powered by Citizens for Health, calls for a complete financial review and open public comments PRIOR to the Assembly Vote.

A Voice for Choice Advocacy estimates the cost of SB 276 to be in excess of $50 million in the first year and in excess of approximately $35 million in each subsequent year, with an additional estimated $650 million potential loss in school ADA (average daily attendance) and/or $5 billion potential increased healthcare costs. (complete financial analysis here) To date, there are no proposed new taxes to pay for this bill so that means the money must be taken from the General Fund or from other services, like the Placer County Program for Adults With Disabilities which Gavin Newsom just cut funding for.

Senator Pan, California's largest recipient of Pharmaceutical company political donations, and his co-author Lorena Gonzales continue to use unsubstantiated fear tactics to push their agenda. Gonzales, the Chair of the Appropriations committee has stated repeatedly that she will NOT open the floor to public comments, yet a Bill that will have the financial impact this bill has requires open public comments.

"We all want to protect public safety and ensure our most vulnerable citizens are protected from preventable disease; however, this seems like the most complicated and expensive way to do this and is completely unnecessary. People should wonder about Senator Pans true objective with this bill and where else this type of government interference and mandated Healthcare will show up next." Says Citizens for Health Chairman Jim Turner.

