VAYAVISION Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Carl-Peter Forster to Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VAYAVISION, a developer of autonomous vehicle perception solutions based on raw data fusion and upsampling, announced today that it has appointed Carl Peter Forster, an automotive industry beacon, to its advisory board.

Carl-Peter Forster has over 35 years of experience in the global automotive industry. He began his career consulting at McKinsey & Company in Munich, Germany, after which he held various leadership positions at BMW, including member of the Executive Board as head of global manufacturing. Forster has held such coveted positions as Managing Director of Opel and Vice President of GM Europe, as well as member of GM's Global Automotive Strategy Board. After leaving General Motors, he became Group CEO at Tata Motors, where he was responsible for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. Forster was a member of Volvo Car's Board of Directors from 2013-2019.

"Carl is a pioneer in the automotive industry and we are excited to welcome him to our advisory board," said Ronny Cohen, co-founder and CEO. "He joins VAYAVISION at an exciting time as we bring our debut software product to the automotive market and build deeper relationships within the automotive industry. His appointment brings us closer to helping OEMs and Tier 1s implement safer and more reliable perception software for autonomous vehicles at an affordable price."

"VAYAVISION has a truly groundbreaking approach to AV vision and I am pleased to join the company's advisory board at a significant point in their development," said Forster. "VAYAVISION's pioneering raw data fusion and upsampling technology has tremendous potential to transform the AV industry, and I am excited to leverage my own experience and insight to ensure the company's success."

About VAYAVISION

VAYAVISION's leading environmental perception solution provides vehicles with crucial information on the dynamically changing driving environment for safer and reliable autonomous driving. The software solution encompasses state of the art raw data fusion with upsampling, AI, and computer vision, and has inherent redundancy that is required for functional safety. It is able to reliably and accurately detect small obstacles and "unexpected" objects. Working with leading OEMs and Tier 1's globally, VAYAVISION paves the way for comprehensive AV environmental perception.

