VAYAVISION Demos Autonomous Vehicle Perception Software at EcoMotion 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VAYAVISION, a developer of autonomous vehicle perception solutions based on raw data fusion and upsampling, announced today its participation at EcoMotion 2019, including a live demo of VAYADrive 2.0, the company's innovative environmental perception solution.

"We are moving towards a future of widespread autonomous vehicles and must embrace the technology that can address current challenges facing the market," says Ronny Cohen, CEO and co-founder of VAYAVISION. "Our ground-breaking raw data fusion and upsampling technology has great potential worldwide to transform the AV industry with better machine perception, and we are excited to showcase our solution to the world at EcoMotion 2019."

The demo comes on the heels of the start-up's appointment of European automotive veteran Carl-Peter Forster to their advisory board and entry into the European Market as a result of funding from the European Innovation Council's (EIC) SME Instrument Grant – a grant offered by the European Union to innovators, entrepreneurs, small companies and scientists with bright ideas and the ambition to scale up internationally. VAYAVISION is one of a handful of companies chosen with headquarters outside of the EU, indicative of the company's forward-thinking ideas and practical ability to adapt and customize its software for the European market.

Backed by Viola Group, MizMaa, OurCrowd, LG and Mitsubishi Capital, VAYAVISION will offer the first demo of VAYADrive 2.0 since its January debut at CES

About VAYAVISION

VAYAVISION's leading environmental perception solution provides vehicles with crucial information on the dynamically changing driving environment for safer and reliable autonomous driving. The software solution encompasses state of the art raw data fusion with upsampling, AI, and computer vision, and has inherent redundancy that is required for functional safety. It is able to reliably and accurately detect small obstacles and "unexpected" objects. Working with leading OEMs and Tier 1's globally, VAYAVISION paves the way for comprehensive AV environmental perception.

