VAYK Added New Manager for Expansion into $64 Billion Domestic Short-term Rental Market

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announced the addition to its management team, to bolster its pursuit of expansion into the $64 billion domestic short-term rental (Airbnb/Vrbo etc.) market. The company named Stephanie Anderl, an entrepreneur and saleswoman based in Atlanta, GA, to serve as its Executive Vice-President (EVP) for domestic market.

The position will not receive any cash payment as salary until the company has acquired at least $500,000 of short-term rental (Airbnb etc.) properties in metro Atlanta area, and has started to generate revenue from those properties. The acquisition of short-term rental (Airbnb etc.) properties, as well as the continuous operation of these properties, will be managed under the leadership of Ms. Anderl. Meanwhile, Ms. Anderl will be rewarded with 10 million shares of stock options at an execution price of $0.01 per share. In other words, Ms. Anderl is entitled to purchase 10 million VAYK shares at $0.01 per share.

"I am grateful to be named the EVP to lead its new business in the development stage," says Ms. Anderl. "As an entrepreneur, I chose to accept the non-cash compensation deal, because I am confident that I am capable of growing this company to great success, through which I will have better financial gains myself."

Ms. Anderl was the founder of two companies, including one that manages multiple sites of short-term rental properties.

The addition of Ms. Anderl echoes the refocus of the company on domestic market, which the company announced a few months ago. Previously, the overwhelming majority of VAYK's short-term rental property business was concentrated on the international market, primarily in the Caribbean. Since then, VAYK's focus has shifted to the fast-growing short-term rental (Airbnb etc.) market within the continental USA, which is the largest short-term rental (Airbnb etc.) market in the world, having reached $64 billion in total sales, according to AirDnA.

