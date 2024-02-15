VAYK Announces Structured Acquisition of $5 Million Registered Landmark Property with 24 Month Plan to Acquire $20 Million in Short-Term Rental Properties

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announced entering into an exclusive agreement to operate a domestic, registered landmark property as a short-term rental and to incrementally acquire a majority interest of the property on sweat equity and specific milestone performance terms. The property currently has a value of approximately $2.5 million to $3 million. After the completion of the renovation already underway to convert the property into a boutique, multi-unit short-term rental operation, the market value is anticipated to reach at least $5 million. Vaycaychella management projects that the short-term rental operation may generate revenue from $500,000 to $700,000 annually.

VAYK Plans to Amass $20 Million in Short-Term Rental Properties within 24 Months

Vaycaychella recently announced an updated business strategy concentrating the company's recourses on the $64 billion domestic, short-term rental market. The agreement announced today is the company's first step toward a goal of amassing more than $20 million in domestic short-term rental properties over the next 24 months, in metropolitan areas of USA. For the following acquisitions, the company will focus on both properties that may generate instant revenue, and those that may require renovation.

Atlanta to Become a Beachhead of VAYK Domestic Business

The property is located in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on arguably the busiest street of the city, the Peachtree Street. According to a report by researchers from Georgia State University, Atlanta is the 8th largest tourism economy in the country, hosting 48 million visitors annually who spend over $25 billion. Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport has been the busiest airport in the world for many years through 2022, according to the latest report from the Airports Council International (ACI).

Rolling Acquisition Leading to Majority Equity Ownership

The deal announced today is structured to enable Vaycaychella to minimize its upfront capital expenditures. Under the terms of the agreement, Vaycaychella will renovate the property and implement a revenue generating short-term rental operation. Vaycaychella is incentivized with a 20% sweat-equity reward based on the aforementioned operation missions. Ultimately, Vaycaychella is entitled to earn a majority interest in the property with over 50% equity by fulfilling specific milestone tasks. With its equity share, Vaycaychella will receive earnings distributions from the short-term rental operation proportional to its percentage of ownership in the property. In the event the property is sold prior to Vaycaychella acquiring a majority interest, Vaycaychella will receive a distribution from the sale proportional to its ownership interest.

Management Expansion

In connection with the acquisition announced today, Vaycaychella is expanding its management team to support its domestic market focus and may soon announce the addition of new managers.

