VAYK Announces Structured Acquisition of $5 Million Registered Landmark Property with 24 Month Plan to Acquire $20 Million in Short-Term Rental Properties

News provided by

Vaycaychella, Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announced entering into an exclusive agreement to operate a domestic, registered landmark property as a short-term rental and to incrementally acquire a majority interest of the property on sweat equity and specific milestone performance terms.  The property currently has a value of approximately $2.5 million to $3 million.  After the completion of the renovation already underway to convert the property into a boutique, multi-unit short-term rental operation, the market value is anticipated to reach at least $5 million. Vaycaychella management projects that the short-term rental operation may generate revenue from $500,000 to $700,000 annually.

VAYK Plans to Amass $20 Million in Short-Term Rental Properties within 24 Months

Vaycaychella recently announced an updated business strategy concentrating the company's recourses on the $64 billion domestic, short-term rental market.  The agreement announced today is the company's first step toward a goal of amassing more than $20 million in domestic short-term rental properties over the next 24 months, in metropolitan areas of USA. For the following acquisitions, the company will focus on both properties that may generate instant revenue, and those that may require renovation.

Atlanta to Become a Beachhead of VAYK Domestic Business

The property is located in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on arguably the busiest street of the city, the Peachtree Street. According to a report by researchers from Georgia State University, Atlanta is the 8th largest tourism economy in the country, hosting 48 million visitors annually who spend over $25 billion. Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport has been the busiest airport in the world for many years through 2022, according to the latest report from the Airports Council International (ACI).

Rolling Acquisition Leading to Majority Equity Ownership

The deal announced today is structured to enable Vaycaychella to minimize its upfront capital expenditures. Under the terms of the agreement, Vaycaychella will renovate the property and implement a revenue generating short-term rental operation. Vaycaychella is incentivized with a 20% sweat-equity reward based on the aforementioned operation missions. Ultimately, Vaycaychella is entitled to earn a majority interest in the property with over 50% equity by fulfilling specific milestone tasks.  With its equity share, Vaycaychella will receive earnings distributions from the short-term rental operation proportional to its percentage of ownership in the property.  In the event the property is sold prior to Vaycaychella acquiring a majority interest, Vaycaychella will receive a distribution from the sale proportional to its ownership interest.

Management Expansion

In connection with the acquisition announced today, Vaycaychella is expanding its management team to support its domestic market focus and may soon announce the addition of new managers.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact: [email protected]; +1 972-658-5365

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.

Also from this source

VAYK Announces Net Equity Increase Over $2.5 Million

Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announces that the company has increased its net equity by more than $2.5 million, which results...

VAYK Updates Business Strategy to Concentrate On $64 Billion Domestic Short-Term Rental Market

Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announced a comprehensive update to its business strategy to include strategic investments to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.