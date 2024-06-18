VAYK Assembling New Management Team for $64 Billion Domestic Market

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announced that the CEO of the company, William A. Justice, had submitted resignation to the company, and the company had approved his resignation.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Stephanie B. Anderl, who was recently hired as the company's executive vice-president, to serve as its Interim CEO, until the company appoints its next CEO.

Mr. Justice stated that he resigned "due to personal circumstances", and his resignation is "voluntary and at (his) sole discretion". He will continue to serve as the CEO for a few more weeks until July 12.

"It has been a great journey with the Company and with every member of the team. I wish the Company continued to success." Said Justice in his resignation letter.

"We appreciate the service by Mr. Justice to our company in the pass year. He will be missed," said Ms. Anderl.

"Meanwhile, I am grateful to serve as the Interim CEO. Our company has refocused our business strategy to the $64 billion domestic market of short-term rental (Airbnb etc.) As an entrepreneur, I have engaged in short-term rental management since the very early days of Airbnb. I am very confident that I am capable of leading the company to reach its goal of $20 million Airbnb portfolio in the next few years."

Earlier this year, the company announced a structured acquisition of a historic landmark in Downtown Atlanta, which the company plans to renovate and convert into a short-term rental property. The company estimates that the property will carry a fair market value of at least $5 million, upon completion of its renovation.

Ms. Anderl was the founder of two companies, including one that manages multiple sites of short-term rental properties. Despite that she was appointed the Interim CEO, her compensation package remained the same. She will not receive any cash payment until the company starts to generate revenue from its Airbnb properties.

