VAYK Asserts Goal of Q4 Operationally Profitable and Projects Major 2025 Launch

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") management asserts today that the company has been receiving stable revenue from its first acquired Airbnb operation, and is continue growing its metro-Atlanta business with the goal to become operationally profitable in Q4 2024. Additionally, the company may launch a major business initiative in the year 2025, which has the potential to revolutionize the short-term rental (Airbnb etc.) industry.

Q4 Operating Profit Likely

Back in February of this year, the company announced that it would refocus its Airbnb business to the domestic market of USA, mostly in fast-growing metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Georgia. Domestic USA market is the largest short-term rental market in the world, having reached $64 billion in total sales, according to AirDnA.

Concurrently, the company has rebuilt its management team and retained a local entrepreneur, Stephanie Anderl, who has solid experience in Airbnb operation, to serve as its interim CEO. According to the company, Ms Anderl played an instrumental role in acquiring the operating rights to its first Airbnb property. Under the leadership of Anderl, the Company aims to acquire rights to operate 10 to 20 short-term rental (Airbnb) properties, of a total market value of $5 million to $10 million, in the coming months.

The first acquisition has been generating revenue for the company in the past two months, according to Anderl. It is likely that the company will book a small operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On Track to $1.5 – 2.1 million Annual Revenue

"Additionally, the company has acquired the rights to renovate a historic landmark in downtown Atlanta into a $5 million Airbnb property," says Ms Anderl. "Altogether, the company is on track to achieve our goal of operating a short-term rental portfolio valued of approximately $20 million, in the year of 2025."

"With the estimate of about $50K – 70K gross revenue per property per year, the company will be able to generate $1.0 million to $1.4 million annual revenue from managing 20 properties. And the historic landmark building may add another $500K to $700K revenue, to increase the total operating revenue to $1.5 million to $2.1 million. Based on my experience, operating profit margin from these revenues can be as high as 30-50%."

Possible Launch of Major Business Initiative in 2025

Further, Anderl confirms that the company is working with business partners and prospective investors to possibly kick off a major business initiative in the year 2025.

"The new business initiative will integrate real estate development, financial engineering, social accountability, and short-term rental management," says Anderl. "It will be a revolutionary business model with the potential to redefine the concept of short-term rental, and disrupt the whole short-term rental industry."

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor : This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:

[email protected]

+1 470-804-7144

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.