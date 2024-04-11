VAYK Confirmed Its Eligibility for $1.8 Million Investment through Federal EB5 Program

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announces that the company has confirmed with legal experts of its eligibility for $1.8 million investment under a federal program widely known as EB5.

5 Year Interest-Free Loan to Be Paid Back over 10 Years after Maturity

EB5 is a legal immigration program created by U.S. congress in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. Under this program, investors (and their spouses and unmarried children under 21 years old) can acquire lawful permanent residence (known popularly as "Green Card") in the United States if they: 1) make $1.8 million investment in a commercial enterprise in the United States; and 2) plan to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.

Vaycaychella has reached out to foreign investors who may be interested in providing $1.8 million to the company for the purpose of developing its short-term rental (Airbnb) project in downtown Atlanta. Vaycaychella expects that the $1.8 million will be invested as zero-interest loan for a term of 5 years, and the company will pay back the loan starting from 5 years later, at a interest rate favoring the company, over a period of another 10 years. In exchange, Vaycaychella will work with the investor to secure EB5 green cards for its family. The final terms and conditions of the investment is subject to the negotiation between Vaycaychella and the prospective investor.

$157 Million Federal Funds for Neighborhood Development Project

Vaycaychella made the announcement after the grant of $157 million dollar of federal funds, to a downtown Atlanta project called "the Stitch" ( https://www.wabe.org/feds-award-157m-grant-to-reconnect-atlanta-neighborhoods-with-the-stitch/). The project is only two blocks from VAYK's newly acquired $5 Million short-term rental property.

The Stitch (https://thestitchatl.com/) is a transformational civic infrastructure investment needed to reconnect Downtown and Midtown Atlanta. Once implemented, the Stitch will create approximately 14 acres of urban greenspace and transportation enhancements atop a new, 3/4-mile platform spanning the Downtown Connector between Ted Turner Drive and Piedmont Avenue.

According to an estimate cited by its official website, the Stitch would bring new residents, jobs, and visitors downtown and include an estimated 3000+ units of nearby affordable housing. This could result in $2-3 billion in private investment that would generate $21 to $58 million in new annual tax revenue.

The Stitch, according to Vaycaychella's management team, will greatly improve the prospects of the $5 million short-rental project to be developed and operated by Vaycaychella in the same neighborhood. It will likely make the project more attractive to potential EB5 investors who may invest $1.8 million for its development.

