VAYK Confirms Insider Buying at Open Market

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") confirms today that certain individual with insider information of the company is buying its common stocks at the open market.

The company emphasizes that these open market transactions are personal decisions by certain individual, and do not represent the company's official opinion. Neither do they constitute nor imply any public solicitation or offering of the company's securities.

According to the company, the insider made the decision based on his perception of intensive short selling.

"According to data published by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), overwhelming majority of open-market trading of our common stocks are presented as short sales, "says Stephanie Anderl, Interim CEO of VAYK. "In many trading days, more than 90%, sometimes 100%, of the trading volume are presented as short sales. This trading pattern makes certain insider believes that our stock is likely underpriced."

The individual also observed some trading patterns which seemingly reflect the intention of some traders. For example, some sell orders of the same or similar sizes had been posted very regularly, repeating at intervals of exactly 6 seconds, over a certain period of time.

However, the company has no knowledge of how long the individual will continue to buy stocks, or whether he will change his opinion about trading.

As far as the company understands it, insider buying is required to be disclosed to SEC, either immediately on Form 4 if the total trade volume exceeds $10,000, or periodically on Form 5 if the total trade volume does not exceed $10,000. Insider selling should be disclosed immediately no matter the size of transaction.

