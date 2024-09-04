VAYK Confirms Receiving Revenue from First Airbnb Property with 1.4 Million Annual Revenue Goal

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") announces today that the company has started to receive revenue from its first short-term rental (Airbnb) property.

Back in February of this year, the company announced that it would refocus its Airbnb business to the domestic market of USA, mostly in fast-growing metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Georgia. Domestic USA market is the largest short-term rental market in the world, having reached $64 billion in total sales, according to AirDnA.

Concurrently, the company has rebuilt its management team and retained a local entrepreneur, Stephanie Anderl, who has solid experience in Airbnb operation, to serve as its interim CEO. According to the company, Ms Anderl played an instrumental role in acquiring the operating rights to its first Airbnb property.

1 to 1.4 Million Annual Revenue Goal

"We are excited that we have received revenue from operation of the first Airbnb property in metro Atlanta area," says Anderl. "Before I joined the team, the company had developed a plan to acquire the operation of more than $20 million Airbnb properties. It had also acquired the rights to renovate a historic landmark into a $5 million Airbnb property. Now I am using my own knowledge in this niche to grow the company and operate more Airbnb properties."

"My short-term goal is 10 to 20 properties," declares Anderl. "With the estimate of about $50K – 70K gross revenue per property per year, the company will be able to generate $1.0 million to $1.4 million annual revenue from managing 20 properties. Based on my experience, operating profit margin from these revenues can be as high as 30-50%."

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor : This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact: [email protected]; +1 470-804-7144

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.