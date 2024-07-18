VAYK Expects Revenue from First Airbnb Property Starting from August

VAYK Expects Revenue from First Airbnb Property in August

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") announces today that the company expects to receive revenue from its first short-term rental (Airbnb) property, starting from the coming month of August.

Back in February of this year, the company announced that it would refocus its Airbnb business to within the domestic market of USA, mostly in fast-growing metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Georgia. Domestic USA market is the largest short-term rental market in the world, having reached $64 billion in total sales, according to AirDnA.

Last month, as part of the updated business strategy, Vaycaychella exited its previous investments in oversea Airbnb properties in the Caribbean region. The company claimed that it made approximately $320,000 of gross profit from exiting those investments. This move has enabled Vaycaychella to direct its capital resource to acquire Airbnb properties in metro Atlanta area.

Concurrently, the company has rebuilt its management team and retained a local entrepreneur, Stephanie Anderl, who has solid experience in Airbnb operation, to serve as its interim CEO. Its previous CEO, William Justice, resigned from the company on July 13. According to the company, Ms Anderl played an instrumental role in this most recent transaction.

"We are excited that we'll soon receive revenue from operation of our first Airbnb property in metro Atlanta area," says Anderl. "Before I joined the team, the company had developed a plan to acquire the operation of more than $20 million Airbnb properties. It had also acquired the rights to renovate a historic landmark into a $5 million Airbnb property. With this new deal, the company will generate some revenue for the near term, while working on our mid-term goal of amassing a $20 million portfolio."

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor : This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:

[email protected]

+1 470-804-7144

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.