VAYK Updates Business Strategy to Concentrate On $64 Billion Domestic Short-Term Rental Market

News provided by

Vaycaychella, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announced a comprehensive update to its business strategy to include strategic investments to expand upon the company's ongoing plan to be a leading provider of services within the short-term rental industry.

$64 Billion Domestic Short-Term Rental Market Focus

The updated business strategy will refocus VAYK's short-term rental property business to within the continental USA.  Previously, the overwhelming majority of VAYK's focus was concentrated on the international short-term rental property market with a tangible start-up presence primarily in the Caribbean. The updated strategy will shift VAYK's focus to benefit from the fast-growing short-term rental market within the domestic USA, which is the largest short-term rental market in the world, having reached $64 billion in total sales, according to AirDnA.

Debt Reduction Of $2 Million In Conjunction With Updated Business Strategy

The updated business strategy is bolstered by substantial restructuring. The company has negotiated debt reduction agreements with previous debtors and investors, and has reduced the total debt by nearly $2 million so far.  The company is in the process of negotiating the settlement of an additional $1 million in debt.  The company confirms that the debt reduction deals do not include the issuance of new debt instruments. Therefore elimination of the debt will increase the net equity of the company in an amount equal to the debt reduction.

Acquisition Pipeline And $20 Million In Potential New Construction

The company is in negotiations to acquire an operation with multiple short-term rental properties residing within metropolitan locations across the US.  The company has also entered discussions with strategic investors exploring an initiative to build up to $20 million new short-term rental properties.

Technology And Cryptocurrency Cornerstone

VAYK is not a conventional short-term rental property management business. The company intends to introduce advanced technologies to facilitate the financing and operating of short-term rental properties. The company will continue to develop and improve its award-winning APP for peer-to-peer short-term rental investment. It will also utilize blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) technology to facilitate investment and operation of short-term rental properties.

The company plans to communicate more details regarding its comprehensive business plan in the following weeks via additional news releases.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:
[email protected]
+1 972-658-5365

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.

