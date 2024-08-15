VAYK's Q2 Profit Added to Accumulated Net Profit of Over $2.2 Million In 18 Months

ATLANTA, Ga. , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK"), in its most recent filed of Q2 financial statement, reports a net profit of over $310,550 for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Profit Added to Over $2.2 Million for the Past 18 Months

Its net profit for the first half of 2024 is reported at $281,940. This marks the third profitable half year period, since the first half of 2023, when the company reported $1.95 million profit.

The company reported $2.05 million net profit for the whole year of 2023. Accumulatively, the company has made over $2.2 million net profit in the past 18 months.

"This is a clear statement of our achievements since we refocused our business strategy to domestic short-term rental (such as Airbnb) market," asserts Stephanie Anderl, Interim CEO of VAYK. "Our next goal is to generate operational profit, which will help us to reach our goal of a $20 million portfolio of short-term rental properties under management."

No Free-tradable Shares Issued In More Than 2 Years

The filing also confirmed that the company had not issued any unrestricted shares for the whole fiscal year of 2023. In fact, last time the company issued any unrestricted shares was back in May 2022, more than two years ago.

The only issuance of new shares during the fiscal year of 2023 was 43 million restricted shares issued to a former consultant to settle unpaid compensations. These shares are not free-tradable, and the issuance price is $0.0073, way above the current average trading price of the company's stocks.

Expecting Operational Revenue to Start from This Month

Ms. Anderl cautions that net income in the past 10 months is mostly from exiting previous investment and restructuring of investments. The company has not yet posted any operative revenue, as its new business plan has only been implemented since March 2024.

"We expect our operative revenue to start flowing in, from this month," declares Anderl. "And we aim to turn the company operationally profitable in Q4 this year."

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor : This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

