VaynerMedia And VaynerProductions Win First-Ever Cannes Lions

Budweiser's multi-award winning execution was an emotionally driven campaign that highlighted not only the career of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, but more importantly the lives he's touched off the court.

For Miracle Whip,VaynerMedia and VaynerProductions helped put the town of Mayo, Florida back on the map by changing its name to Miracle Whip. With close to zero dollars in paid media, the idea received over one billion earned media impressions and the brand saw its first sales lift in 12 years.

"I'm enormously grateful to work with partners who give us the autonomy to take risks on behalf of their brand," said Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman and CEO of parent company VaynerX. "I'm tremendously proud of VaynerMedia and VaynerProductions; we create content that's culturally relevant and we meet consumers where they are spending their time. These awards are indicative of our creative capabilities, breadth of knowledge in culture, and our ability to move our partners business. This is just the beginning for our agency."

