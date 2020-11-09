VaynerMedia Announces Launch Of Consulting Products Designed To Meet The Ever-Changing Demands Of The Marketplace

VaynerMedia announces the launch of consulting products which include gaming & esports, Gen Z and influencer marketing. Tweet this

Clients will receive an eight- to twelve-week integrated and collaborative experience, including: a deep-dive into the current state of consumer attention, immersing their teams into emerging areas of culture in order to gain an in-depth understanding of what it takes to drive relevance in today's landscape, and the opportunity to work alongside some of the most progressive strategists, creators and media specialists to unlock modern solutions to their biggest business challenges. The outcome will be to develop and deploy a robust, strategic playbook for how to build relevance for the brand across a broad spectrum of consumers.

"At VaynerMedia, we are obsessed with driving business results for our clients. As the industry continues to evolve, so will VaynerMedia in order to provide the utmost value," said Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia. "The launch of our consulting offering is not only an example of how we continue to innovate the way we service our clients, but also a response to the needs of the marketplace during the global pandemic. Over the last 18 months, we've received an enormous amount of enquiries from individuals and organizations looking to work with us. Given the political dynamics of agency life and contracts, I am always looking to eliminate friction to give people the opportunity to work with us. The consulting strategy is a move in that direction."

The consulting products are the latest in a series of innovations from Vaynerchuk's communications group, VaynerX (of which VaynerMedia is a part). Earlier this year, VaynerX announced the launch of VaynerCommerce, a company created to build sustainable e-commerce businesses.

ABOUT VAYNERMEDIA

VaynerMedia is a global creative and media agency that builds brands for the now. Founded in 2009, VaynerMedia has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore and has been recognized for its work at Cannes Lions, The Clios and The Webbys. It is part of the VaynerX group of companies.

