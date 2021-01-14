VaynerX Launches VaynerTalent, A Modern-day Talent Agency And Consultancy

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VaynerX announced the launch of VaynerTalent, a modern-day talent agency for emerging and established personalities looking to expand their brands in a contemporary way. The company combines traditional talent management with an innate ability to develop personal brands through unique content creation and social strategy. It will focus on strategic consulting, digital marketing, and representation services for top-tier cultural and business personas.

"I have seen the power of cultivating a personal brand and its impact on business through building my own brand," said Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX. "We have recognized an opportunity to truly innovate the talent space, building people's brands in a contemporary way to meet their business objectives. I am excited about launching VaynerTalent as a standalone business in order to fully leverage these opportunities, build meaningful personal brands for a broad range of clients, and further scale the business."

In addition to a digital marketing retainer model, VaynerTalent provides digital publicity and strategic consulting services to clients looking for a modern blueprint on how to build awareness around their passions, stories and skills in order to create greater business opportunity and leverage. The company works with both high-profile personalities (such as c-suite executives, founders, celebrities, athletes and authors), as well as new-media creators from platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and more.

VaynerTalent is led by Reed Bergman as President & Managing Partner and Lindsay Blum as Partner. Bergman has over 30 years' experience in both Hollywood and sports business dealmaking and has partnered with legendary athletes and celebrity sports performers such as Alex Rodriguez, Ray Lewis and Dan Patrick. Blum began her career in the entertainment industry at WME, and has spent the last seven years at VaynerMedia building insight-driven strategies for brands as well as entrepreneurial giants.

"VaynerTalent is the next innovation of what talent management should be," said Bergman. "Our business is built around creating custom strategies that optimize the time, energy and output for extremely busy clients. Together with our team of exceptionally talented and culturally progressive thinkers, I cannot wait to take VaynerTalent to the next level. The 'art of the possible' has never been more exciting."

Blum added, "In today's world, everyone has the opportunity to own their narrative, cultivate a global community, and drive results through storytelling. But many busy people don't have the time or the right team around them. Our Digital Publicity offering, for example, is for people looking to appear on the most relevant digital shows, podcasts and livestreams, and use those appearances as a gateway to content."

VaynerTalent is the latest entity to be launched under the ever-expanding VaynerX family of companies, which is built to meet the ever-changing needs of the marketer.

