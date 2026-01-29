VaynerX Unveils ChukMedia, Marking the Evolution of The Sasha Group Into an Enterprise Growth Engine

Following five years of exponential growth, the agency sharpens its focus on enterprise organizations.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VaynerX today announced the launch of ChukMedia, the next chapter of The Sasha Group. Following five years of significant growth, the agency is sharpening its focus on enterprise organizations, bringing entrepreneurial speed and agility to brands.

The evolution reflects a clear shift in the market. Brands are under increasing pressure to keep pace with culture, commerce, and rapidly changing media behaviors. ChukMedia was built for that reality, pairing startup-level agility with enterprise-grade execution, rigor, and accountability.

ChukMedia Leadership Team

Over the past year, the agency has accelerated its enterprise momentum, earning the trust of legacy brands navigating transformation across brand, social, and creative production. As of 2026, ChukMedia will operate with a singular focus: helping enterprise clients move at the speed of culture under the leadership of incoming President Mark Rolland.

"ChukMedia represents a graduation moment," said Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX. "The Sasha Group was built to help small businesses move fast and grow smart. Over time, the work evolved, the clients evolved, and the ambition evolved. Today, enterprise brands need the speed, scrappiness, and entrepreneurial DNA that traditional agencies struggle to deliver, and that's exactly what ChukMedia is built for. The name itself reflects that evolution. 'Vayner' is only part of my name, 'Chuk' is the rest of my last name. Together, they represent continuity and progress, honoring where we've been while signaling where we're going next."

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help lead this chapter for ChukMedia," said Mark Rolland, President of ChukMedia. "We bring challenger speed to enterprise scale helping big brands move with entrepreneurial agility and a social-first mindset. Creative should have to earn the right to scale. Culture will give feedback on what's relevant and what's working if you're listening and able to act. The approach is intentional and disciplined: organic proves it, paid amplifies it, and as a result, every media dollar is treated like it's our own. When brands operate inside culture, they win more often and do so more efficiently."

For more information and updates on ChukMedia please visit chukmedia.com.

About ChukMedia:

ChukMedia is a VaynerX agency built to help enterprise brands move at the speed of culture. Combining entrepreneurial agility with enterprise-grade execution, ChukMedia partners with Fortune 500 and complex organizations to drive growth across brand, social, creative production, and modern marketing ecosystems.

About VaynerX:

Launched January 2017, VaynerX is the most contemporary family of companies, working together to build and grow brands. Subsidiaries include VaynerMedia, Eva Nosidam Productions, ChukMedia, Gallery Media Group, Tingley Lane Trading, and VaynerSpeakers.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE VaynerX