Vayyar Becomes First And Only Company In World To Offer Full-cabin Monitoring With One Radar-on-chip

Images and video are available here

The video is available on YouTube here

Vayyar, the global leader in 4D imaging radar, has developed the world's first automotive sensor that covers the entire cabin of any passenger vehicle, with a single Radar-on-Chip (RoC).

Given the 60% spike in global consumer demand for SUVs over the past five years, Vayyar's production-ready in-car sensor is designed to cover up to three rows. It can also accommodate the rapidly growing number of cars with sunroofs, thanks to uniform rear ceiling installation. Monitoring every seat and footwell, plus the trunk area, the sensor represents a breakthrough safety solution, protecting the most vulnerable vehicle occupants.

Up to 200 children die each year from heatstroke after being left unattended in cars. These tragedies can occur in minutes, since on days as cool as 22°C, the inside of a car, especially one equipped with a sunroof, can quickly reach 47°C.

"With SUVs making up over 40% of vehicle sales in many countries, complete cabin coverage is crucial," explains Ian Podkamien, VP and Head of Automotive at Vayyar. "Three-row CPD solutions for all vehicles, including those with sunroofs, will help prevent "hot car" incidents, while enhanced SBR will save thousands more lives by ensuring that all passengers wear seat belts. And with just one affordable sensor for both functions, high-end safety is now available on all vehicles."

Vayyar's full-cabin sensor is fully operational in all lighting and weather conditions and maintains privacy at all times, since no cameras are involved. The ultra-wide field of view and high resolution provided by each sensor's 48 transceivers are unmatched in the industry, enabling the platform to support multiple advanced applications simultaneously, while replacing numerous single-function sensors.

Given SUV cabin size and the fact that parents of young children comprise the majority of SUV owners, three-row coverage is a critical aspect of in-car sensing. Alternative solutions require two to three single-function sensors to cover the entire SUV cabin, driving up the cost associated with providing larger vehicle safety.

Until now, vehicles with sunroofs have also presented unique challenges in terms of in-cabin sensor positioning, with no option to fit sensors in the ceiling centre. Now OEMs can install just one Vayyar sensor in the rear ceiling area, covering the entire interior.

Vayyar offers OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers a flagship Child Presence Detection (CPD) and enhanced Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) combo, essential for meeting Euro NCAP's more stringent 2023 and 2025 safety scoring protocols. The platform does so by detecting occupants, classifying children and adults, and detecting posture and position.

The robust, automotive-grade solution also addresses incoming Euro NCAP safety requirements. Vayyar's AEC-Q100 qualified and ASIL-B compliant platform provides up to 10 in-cabin points for 2023 onwards.

Multifunctionality on a single-chip platform enables automakers to move past the one sensor per function legacy industry approach. Uneconomical and unsustainable, this has traditionally burdened vehicles with more wiring, hardware, software and integration efforts. Instead, one sensor supports many safety applications, significantly reducing complexity and costs.

A data-rich 4D Point Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) provided by Vayyar's platform enables customers to independently deploy numerous additional safety features over its point cloud layer. These may include Occupant Status (OS), optimised airbag deployment, seat belt pre-tensioning, eCall, gesture recognition, out-of-position detection, intruder detection among others.

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates also allow automakers to add new features long after a vehicle is built, providing added value by reducing development risks and time to market.

"With a similar price point to an alternative radar sensor, or a standard ECU, Vayyar's affordable technology is driving a paradigm shift that's enabling economy vehicles to feature the exceptional safety offered by high-end models," reports Podkamien. "In SUVs, safety is particularly challenging because of the larger cabin area complexity. Multifunctionality on a single-chip platform provides enhanced safety without additional hardware, reducing complexity and saving the cost of multiple sensors per seat."

SOURCE Vayyar

Related Links

https://vayyar.com/

