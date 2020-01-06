Vayyar HOME Gives Any Home or Senior Facility a Holistic Health and Safety Monitoring System Without the Need for Wearables

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 4D imaging technology announced today Vayyar HOME. Vayyar HOME expands upon Walabot HOME's award-winning fall detection product, to offer a holistic, health and safety solution.

Vayyar Home

Vayyar HOME's technology requires no wearables or buttons and works without the use of any camera. Vayyar HOME keeps you safe, detecting falls and identifying intruders and in case of an emergency, gets you help. Vayyar HOME's upcoming health features include monitoring activity, sleep and breathing, sending an alarm in case an anomaly is detected. See a short video of how it works here.

Vayyar's intelligent sensors monitor location, posture as well as vital signs, enabling behavioral monitoring such as time spent at rest, in and out of bed, nocturnal roaming, and restroom visits. Trends are detected, allowing for pre-emptive predictions of health conditions such as UTI, dementia, and disorders like sleep apnea and psychological ailments including loneliness.

"Our fall detection product is protecting thousands of seniors every day, but that's only the beginning," said Ofer Familier, General Manager of Vayyar HOME. "Now, we can turn any room into a smart room, caring for people inside out. Vayyar HOME is like living with a doctor and a security guard rolled into one."

In addition to new features, Vayyar HOME will be available in a new miniature 3.5-inch form factor that provides an extended range at an affordable price. Once placed on the wall, it automatically scans the environment monitoring health and safety. Information can be displayed on a real-time dashboard tracking activity throughout a facility, providing simultaneous visibility of location, activity levels and vital signs for multiple people.

Vayyar will be showcasing their new offering at booth #41161 at the Sands Expo at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas, January 7-10th.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries. With applications in the automotive, smart home, robotics, retail, RF testing and medical sectors, Vayyar's intelligent sensors can see through walls and objects, map environments, and track movements in real-time. Its state-of-the-art chip covers imaging and radar bands from 3-81Ghz, with up to 72 transceivers in each chip and an integrated high-performance DSP. Vayyar's multi-antenna sensor produces unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling high-resolution 4D point-cloud images. Vayyar's sensors can work in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions. Vayyar is developing the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives. Welcome to a world where intelligent sensing is part of the everyday.

