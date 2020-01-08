Vayyar Imaging Announces First 60GHz In-car Automotive Grade Radar-on-chip

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vayyar Imaging, the world leader in 4D radar imaging technology, announced the world's first 60GHz automotive-grade MIMO radar-on-chip (ROC). The 60GHz solution offers the complete functionality of Vayyar's leading 79GHz reference-design, enabling the automotive industry to meet global EU NCAP and US Hot-Car needs.

Vayyar's solution displays the dimension, location, breathing pattern and movement of people, utilizing proprietary 4D point-cloud VOXEL imaging. This high-resolution, high-performance ROC enables complete classification of the car's environment, regardless of line-of-sight, bad lighting or harsh weather conditions, offering unparalleled in-cabin safety. See a short video of how it works here.

"We are proud to offer a 60GHz version of our leading 79GHz chip, affording the industry complete regulatory flexibility," said Ian Podkamien, Director of Automotive Business Development at Vayyar. "Compared to other options, our radar-on-chip is far more advanced, robust, mature and cost-efficient, leading to faster and more effective interior sensor implementation. Our comprehensive In-Car Evaluation Kit is available on both 60GHz and 79GHz versions, with the same software and performance."

Vayyar's high-resolution, high-performance, low-cost solution is the first of its kind providing manufacturers with a sensor that meets global regulatory requirements. The 60GHz solution offers manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers the same ROC functionality as the 79GHz one, thus providing full flexibility to start global mass-production preparations without the regulatory headache.

Vayyar's automotive-grade radar-on-a-chip (ROC) has up to 48 transceivers and an internal DSP for real-time signal processing. Vayyar's low cost sensor is easily integrated into the existing automotive framework, and due to its multi-functionality, reduces the number of sensors needed as well as the amount of wiring required, providing more value while reducing the overall vehicle cost. For deployed vehicles, more functions can be added over time, with simple OTA software upgrades.

Vayyar is the first to close the gap between the robustness of radars and the resolution of LiDAR and optics. The company's solution is ready for mass production and deployment, having undergone intensive CPD and SBR test cases over the last year, with millions of test-samples, to ensure their reliability, accuracy and versatility. Please contact Vayyar for an In-Car Evaluation Kit.

Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries. With applications in the automotive, smart home, robotics, retail, RF testing and medical sectors, Vayyar's intelligent sensors can see through walls and objects, map environments, and track movements in real time. Its state-of-the-art chip covers imaging and radar bands from 3-81GHz, with up to 72 transceivers in each chip and an integrated high-performance DSP. Vayyar's multi-antenna sensor produces unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling high-resolution 4D point-cloud images. Vayyar's sensors can work in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions. Vayyar is developing the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives. Welcome to a world where intelligent sensing is part of the everyday.

