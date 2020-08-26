Vayyar Imaging Launches High Resolution Automotive uSRR-SRR Evaluation Kit

As more scooters, bikes and pedestrians populate the road, there is a growing need for ADAS and monitoring capabilities that can prevent collisions, injuries or deaths. Vayyar's SRR EVK enables evaluation and development of such applications, delivering a comprehensive radar hardware-software package for rapid prototyping and experimentation. It features a performance-optimized, automotive grade RoC with a large MIMO array on a compact, single-chip based module. Vayyar's system supports a high natural resolution and a rich 4D point cloud, without the need for RFIC concatenation.

The kit includes advanced 4D image reconstruction algorithms and software for efficient data representation structures. This allows rich target data streaming to a vehicle central-host-processor over a low bandwidth interface, supporting on-board applications (saving external ECU costs) as well as enabling vehicle-level fusion. Vayyar's innovative SRR EVK API enables application development, sensor fusion, configuration, and data recordings. The GUI provides a 4D display option with support for a side-by-side camera view, for referencing.

Vayyar's high performance uSRR-SRR technology detects and tracks multiple targets around the vehicle including other vehicles, objects, and Vulnerable Road Users (VRU), with great accuracy. It includes advanced hardware support for dynamic ranges from 10cm to 30m.

This SRR EVK can be used to evaluate and develop Around Vehicle Monitoring (AVM), and a host of other ADAS/AV applications including advanced assisted parking, front and rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (f/rAEB), Collision Warnings (f/rCW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and keyless access systems. It also supports Robotaxi features and meets upcoming NHTSA and EURO NCAP safety requirements.

"With our latest Evaluation Kit, we are excited to drive a shared mission to make journeys safer for passengers, pedestrians and anyone else on the road. Vayyar's uSRR/SRR imaging radar is raising the safety standard for ADAS and autonomous vehicles by delivering better ranges and higher 4D resolution for precise detection of the vehicle surroundings," says Ian Podkamien, Head of Vayyar's Automotive Business Development. "This multi-functional solution addresses both safety and comfort demands, while offering significant cost savings and greatly reducing the number of required ADAS sensors."

Vayyar's uSRR/SRR solution is AEC-Q100 and ASIL-B compliant, and ready for SOP'21/22 with high-end, versatile and cost-efficient technology. Click here to learn more.

About Vayyar

Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries, including automotive, smart home, robotics, retail, RF testing and medical. Vayyar's automotive solution provides in-cabin and exterior sensing based on Vayyar's RFIC, a full radar-on-chip, with up to 48 transceivers and 2000 virtual channels on both 60GHz & 79 GHz bands, providing high resolution imaging that can work in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions. With over 150 employees, it recently completed a Series D round of funding, reaching a total of $188M in funds. Vayyar plans to use these funds to expand and to continue developing the next generation of sensor technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives.

