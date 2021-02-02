Vayyar's industry-first in-cabin safety solution delivers multifunctionality on a single-chip platform, meeting numerous Euro NCAP standards

As part of the global effort to improve in-car safety, Euro NCAP is introducing stricter scoring criteria across all protocols, starting in 2023. Child Presence Detection (CPD) will be worth up to four points, while the existing requirement for front and rear Seat Belt Reminders (SBR) will become a precondition for achieving three additional Occupant Status (OS) points. Vayyar's solution enables vehicles to earn these crucial seven safety points, while enhancing user experience by minimizing false alarms.

Enhanced safety, however, usually demands more sensors, which come at a high price to automakers. Around 22 billion sensors are fitted in vehicles annually, with IHS Markit predicting a 40% increase in sensor-related costs from 2018 to 2030. On this trajectory, and in light of rapidly rising safety standards, a mainstream car will require around 200 sensors by 2030. Hardware, software, wiring, ECUs and integration efforts surrounding each sensor greatly increase complexity and costs, making high-end safety unattainable for economy vehicles.

Vayyar is enabling OEMs and Tier 1s to overcome this challenge with the industry's first in-cabin safety solution that delivers multifunctionality on a single-chip platform. It has developed a cost-efficient sensor that's as affordable as low-end alternatives, production-ready and designed to enable maximum in-car safety points for all vehicles.

Powered by a single Radar-on-Chip (RoC), Vayyar's application-ready "combo" features CPD and enhanced SBR, addressing multiple Euro NCAP 2023 requirements with just one sensor. It replaces numerous existing in-car sensors, covering a full vehicle cabin and detecting and classifying all occupants. The combo solution operates effectively in all lighting conditions without requiring line of sight and can even detect a baby in a car seat sleeping under a blanket or a child in a footwell. Unlike cameras, the sensor also maintains user privacy at all times.

The application combo is made possible by the platform's large antenna array and ultra-wide field of view. The sensor's 48 transceivers offer unprecedented high resolution for rich occupant detection and classification - in sharp contrast to what alternatives offer. Thanks to its field of view, the sensor, which is also simple to fit within a vehicle's headlining, can be installed in various locations, accommodating both five- and seven-seaters, as well as sunroof-equipped models. Vayyar's sensor delivers an entirely new level of safety, with the ability to differentiate between people and objects, and children and adults, as well as determine whether a passenger is in/out of position.

Beyond its CPD + SBR combo, the end-to-end software-hardware platform also enables OEMs and Tier 1s to seamlessly develop multiple advanced applications independently over its point cloud layer. These include Occupant Status (OS), optimised airbag deployment and dynamic disabling, seat belt pre-tensioning, eCall, vital signs, gesture recognition, out-of-position detection, intruder detection and more.

Just one Vayyar sensor ensures a shorter time to market, reduces the number of future SOP programs, yields substantial savings and lowers risks associated with scheduling, budget and performance. The fully validated, automotive-grade (AEC-Q100 qualified and ASIL-B compliant) sensor also grants automakers the flexibility to meet evolving standards. These can be introduced early in the development cycle, or, in an industry first, at a later date via over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring future-proof deployments.

"Now more than ever, safety is top-of-mind right across the industry. That's why automakers are reassessing many traditional approaches, like using dozens of single-function sensors to support key safety applications. Multifunctionality on a single-chip platform is a new paradigm that's ready to redefine how people think of the in-cabin ecosystem," said Ian Podkamien, Head of Automotive at Vayyar. "We're proud to offer first-rate safety for less cost to all vehicles, including entry-level models."

As automakers strive to protect motorists and their passengers, multifunctionality on a single-chip platform is the most effective way to ensure higher levels of safety. Vayyar's affordable solution adds value and cuts complexity and costs, making it the driving force of next-generation automotive safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428974/Vayyar.jpg

SOURCE Vayyar