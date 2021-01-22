VBit Technologies Unveils New Logo as It Prepares for Its Versatile Crypto Future

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VBit Technologies, one of only a few US-based hosting hardware mining companies, unveiled its new branding that will be more in line with their ongoing business diversification set to roll out in 2021.

After three years of serving as the ultimate symbol of VBit Technologies' mission, their first logo is being retired. A new group of VBit logos is being introduced- one variation for each of their services within the crypto industry.

"VBit is a brand that moves with the times, and we have evolved dramatically over the few years from a company that was known primarily for selling mining equipment to a name that is connected with broader services within the crypto value chain," Danh Vo, CEO and founder, said.

They further stated that their mission is to accelerate the financial technology revolution by advocating the incredible potential of blockchain technology to a bigger audience and developing cutting-edge products and services, and they wanted their logos to reflect exactly that. VBit Technologies will remain the leading brand - gathering all VBit specific service brands under its umbrella.

Mr. Vo shared more details: "Crypto as an industry has now come of age, and is now firmly in the mainstream -it is here to stay and so is VBit Technologies. Our infinity-inspired logo is implicating our stability and futuristic aspirations."

VBit Mining brand will represent the company's mining hardware distribution branch - a trusted retailer of the Antminer ASIC miners, the most popular Bitcoin mining hardware globally. VBit Data Centers logo will be hanging in the rafters of their US and Canada data center facilities, which are servicing thousands of people worldwide, and are on their way to becoming one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in the world.

They hinted that other brands would be presented later this year, as the company plans to develop additional service branches as their "...Ultimate goal is enabling acceptance of crypto-based tools and operations in the everyday lives of people across the globe, and the new logo design marks the start of the new era for VBit."

Contact: [email protected]

