VCA Animal Hospitals and Antech Advocate for More Comprehensive Pet Data in Public Health Reporting, Recommend Six-Step Framework for One Health Collaboration

VCA, proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, and Antech aspire to collaborate at scale with One Health reporting organizations, envisioning a six-step framework for nationwide health initiatives

The pet health companies test framework via a large-scale study of humans and pets across the U.S., revealing COVID-19 transmission to pets with no signs of illness

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals, a leader in comprehensive veterinary services and Antech, a leader in veterinary diagnostics, today published its Six-Step Framework for Companion Animal Public Health Collaboration, detailing how One Health organizations can integrate pets into a nationwide health response. This innovative framework outlines the necessary considerations and steps to quickly activate this response lever as part of public safety efforts. It emphasizes the importance of collaboration between veterinary professionals, public health officials, and diagnostic experts to create a seamless and effective response system.

Prior to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, approaches to understand the impacts of infectious disease outbreaks such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, on pets were limited and fragmented. A recent VCA study published in Viruses highlights the effectiveness of this new six-step framework in action with VCA and Antech working together to implement rapid-response monitoring and disease detection protocols. This collaboration enabled swift identification and management of COVID-19 cases, demonstrating the potential of the framework to address a critical knowledge gap bridging human and pet health during an emerging public health pandemic.

"Traditionally, pets have largely been ignored in public health surveillance, but we want to change that," said Anne Kimmerlein DVM, MPVM, DACVPM, Veterinary Epidemiologist for VCA Animal Hospitals. "Thanks to the participation of our Associates and their pets, we were able to show the impact that the private veterinary sector can have when we come together to address an emerging public health threat. Based on that initial work, we've created a framework for continued and expanded One Health collaboration."

The study involved a nationwide approach, focusing on households with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections in humans. Pets in these households were monitored for clinical signs consistent with SARS-CoV-2, and samples were collected for PCR and serological testing. The study included 747 dogs and 253 cats. The study highlighted the significance of being watchful of close human-animal contact and preventive measures to reduce transmission risks.

The results indicated that pets can contract SARS-CoV-2, primarily through close contact with infected humans. While most pets showed mild or no symptoms, the study nonetheless underscored the recommendation for preventive measures such as good hand hygiene around pets to minimize transmission risks. The findings also demonstrated the potential for pets to seroconvert and develop antibodies, indicating exposure to the virus.

"The results of this study show a significant step in advancing our understanding of how closely human and animal health are intertwined – and it was only possible through close collaboration between VCA and our team at Antech," said Christian Leutenegger, Dr. Med. Vet., Ph.D., FHV, Vice President of R&D, Assay Development at Antech Diagnostics. "The research provides a blueprint for continued ongoing collaboration to examine other types of infectious diseases that could impact our pets."

VCA and Antech's six-step framework for One Health collaboration sets a new standard for integrating pets into nationwide health responses. By fostering collaboration and leveraging advanced diagnostic tools, this approach helps deliver a swift and effective response to public health crises. The success of the COVID-19 study serves as a testament to the potential of this innovative strategy.

"Our commitment to One Health principles has never been stronger," said Marie Kerl, DVM, MPH, MBA, DACVIM, DACVECC and Chief Medical Officer for VCA Animal Hospitals. "By integrating pets into our nationwide health response, we can ensure a more comprehensive approach to public safety and health."

To learn more about this groundbreaking framework, visit "Six-Step Framework for Companion Animal Public Health Collaboration."

About VCA Animal Hospitals

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Animal Hospitals is committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine. We are a family of hometown animal hospitals determined to positively impact pets, people, and our communities. From general practice to emergency and specialty care, VCA delivers world-class medicine to more than four million pets each year. Our national network of hospitals invests in cutting-edge tools, training and technology that enables our Associates to lead the industry today and into tomorrow. Among our talented 35,000 Associates are nearly 7,000 veterinarians – including 430 who are board-certified specialists – nearly 4,000 credentialed veterinary technicians and more than 10,000 veterinary assistants – all dedicated to giving pets the very best in medical care.

As part of the Mars Petcare family of businesses, VCA is committed to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. To learn more about VCA, visit vca.com.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare to further its collective Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Mars Veterinary Health's 70,000 Associates across 3,000 global veterinary clinics put pets, people, and the planet first. The Mars Veterinary Health family includes Associates at AniCura, Banfield, BluePearl, Creature Comforts, Gentle Oak, Hillside, Linnaeus, Mount Pleasant, Tai Wai, VCA, VES, and VSH who demonstrate compassion and expertise while enabling 35 million pet visits each year. Learn more at marsveterinaryhealth.com.

About Antech

Antech is a leader in veterinary diagnostics, driven by our passion for innovation that delivers better animal health outcomes. Our products and services span 90+ reference laboratories around the globe; in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support; veterinary imaging and technology; veterinary professional education and training; and board-certified specialist support services.

As part of the Mars Petcare family of businesses, Antech is committed to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Learn more at AntechDiagnostics.com.

