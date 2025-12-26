VCA Animal Hospitals: KEEP YOUR PET SAFE FROM COMMON HAZARDS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the holiday season, and everyone is busy fulfilling holiday gift lists and planning festive get-togethers, but there is one important family member who shouldn't be forgotten: your pet! While you're taking cute photos in front of the tree and cozying up on the couch in front of the fire, it's easy to forget the hidden holiday dangers that surround our cats and dogs this season.

Dr. Susan Kimmel talks about the most common holiday hazards and how to keep your pet healthy and safe this season including:

Cold weather walking : you and your pet should wear high-visibility gear and avoid paths, roads and trails with limited lighting. Be extra cautious of snow/ice and monitor the wind chill.

: you and your pet should wear high-visibility gear and avoid paths, roads and trails with limited lighting. Be extra cautious of snow/ice and monitor the wind chill. Decorations/wrapping : opt for shatterproof ornaments, avoid tinsel and dispose of wrapping paper, bows and string; they can be choking hazards.

: opt for shatterproof ornaments, avoid tinsel and dispose of wrapping paper, bows and string; they can be choking hazards. Food/drink : some festive foods can be hazardous or even deadly to pets, especially those containing chocolate, grapes, raisins, xylitol or meat scraps. Pets quickly absorb alcohol, so keep drinks out of reach, too.

: some festive foods can be hazardous or even deadly to pets, especially those containing chocolate, grapes, raisins, xylitol or meat scraps. Pets quickly absorb alcohol, so keep drinks out of reach, too. Candles/fire : maintain a safe distance between pets and sources of heat such as fireplaces and wood stoves, and keep candles and festive lights out of reach. Never leave a candle or fire unattended, even for a short period.

: maintain a safe distance between pets and sources of heat such as fireplaces and wood stoves, and keep candles and festive lights out of reach. Never leave a candle or fire unattended, even for a short period. Plants/trees : holiday trees are nontoxic but the water in the tree stand can pose a risk, as it may contain bacteria or fertilizers. Festive plants such as poinsettias, mistletoe and holly can cause gastrointestinal upset and kidney failure if ingested.

: holiday trees are nontoxic but the water in the tree stand can pose a risk, as it may contain bacteria or fertilizers. Festive plants such as poinsettias, mistletoe and holly can cause gastrointestinal upset and kidney failure if ingested. Costumes: choose holiday costumes that allow for easy movement and comfort.

MORE ABOUT DR. SUSAN KIMMEL:

Dr. Susan Kimmel was born and raised on Long Island, New York. She received a BS degree with honors in 1992 from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. She is a graduate of Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine in 1996. She then completed an internship in small animal medicine and surgery at the Veterinary Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Following this training, Dr. Kimmel continued at the University of Pennsylvania as a resident in small animal internal medicine and became board certified by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Small Animal Internal Medicine) in 2000. Dr. Kimmel remained at the University of Pennsylvania for 2 years as a faculty member, where she taught students, interns, and residents in small animal internal medicine. In 2003, Dr. Kimmel joined Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center of Westbury (formerly, The Center for Specialized Veterinary Care) and has enjoyed being part of the hospital's growth since its beginning. In 2008, Dr. Kimmel was appointed Medical Director of Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center of Westbury. Dr. Kimmel is published in the fields of diabetes mellitus, intestinal disease, pancreatitis, electrolyte abnormalities, thyroid disease, asthma, and liver disease. Dr. Kimmel's special interests include endoscopy, critical care, gastrointestinal disease, endocrine disease, and general problems in internal medicine. When not at the hospital, Dr. Kimmel's interests include exploring the beaches and waterways of Long Island by boat, traveling, and spending time with her husband, 3 daughters, and their two dogs: Kona, a rescued Pocket Pittie, and Bacon, a Cane Corso.

