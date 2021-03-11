VCA Animal Hospitals Names Paola Perez-Loaiza Vice President for People & Organization

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals has named Mars Veterinary Health leader Paola Perez-Loaiza People & Organization (P&O) Vice President, reporting to VCA president, Todd Lavender, DVM. Veterinary services leader VCA, a part of Mars Veterinary Health, helps care for 4 million pets each year.

Currently P&O Vice President for Mars Veterinary Health International & Diagnostics, Paola's role will begin May 1 with VCA. She will oversee all human resources functions and people-related plans, including corporate and hospital human resources; talent acquisition; knowledge & learning; and leadership development. The talented group of leaders who own these functions, now reporting to Paola, will continue to make VCA a place Associates want to join, stay and thrive. In addition to her role at VCA, Paola will be a member of the senior leadership team for Mars Veterinary Health P&O.

"Paola's belief – that our Associates, patients and clients come first – mirrors ours. Our team's ongoing work to deliver huge improvements to Total Rewards and the Associate experience means Paola is arriving at a good time to help us channel the momentum," said Dr. Todd Lavender, President, VCA Animal Hospitals.

Paola has broad operational and strategic experience from across the Mars Petcare ecosystem, as the AniCura interim P&O Head, and while serving in several P&O leadership roles with Mars Global Pet Nutrition and U.S. Pet Nutrition. Prior to her roles at Mars, Paola was at Procter & Gamble for 17 years, where she rose through the ranks of Supply Chain and Procurement. Her work has taken her to Latin America, North America and Europe.

Paola said of the role, "we take our responsibility to provide the best experience to the 30,000 Associates of VCA very seriously – we aspire for our Associates to be highly engaged and motivated to give their all to help make A Better World For Pets. I'm thrilled to join a company with a legacy of caring, from the pets and families we help each day, to our Associates and to the communities we support."

