VCA Animal Hospitals Names Suzanne Shindle Senior Vice President Hospital Operations, Leading the U.S. East Division

In her new role, Suzanne will partner with leaders from across the organization to deliver on VCA's commitment to creating a better world for pets and the Associates that care for them. Suzanne's appointment follows the recent announcement that Dr. Larry Cohen has moved to the role of VCA Sustainability Lead.

"Suzanne has been a part of our hospital family for 22 years and she has a deep understanding of VCA," said Garrett Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal Hospitals. "Her expertise will help us further advance our commitment to providing best-in-class care to our patients and clients throughout the East Division of the U.S."

Suzanne began her career at VCA in 1999 as a veterinary technician at the VCA Allenwood Animal Hospital in Allenwood, NJ. During her tenure at VCA, Suzanne has held numerous positions within hospitals and VCA's leadership, most recently serving as Senior Regional vice president leading the Northeast Group, which is made up of more than 80 Specialty and General Practice hospitals.

"Working at VCA for the past two plus decades has allowed me to live my passion for animals and veterinary medicine," Suzanne said of her role. "I am honored by this new role and proud to work for an organization that offers veterinary technicians career paths that include leadership opportunities at all levels."

Veterinary care leader VCA - part of Mars Veterinary Health – helps care for more than 4 million pets each year. To learn more about VCA, visit: https://vcahospitals.com

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 1,000 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Japan. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, VCA is committed to the Mars Petcare purpose— A Better World for Pets™



